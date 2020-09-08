Experts from the virtual reality (VR), culture and 5G industries yesterday participated in an online panel held by the Taiwan Creative Content Agency as part of the Venice Production Bridge, the industry section of the 77th Venice International Film Festival.
The three-part forum was themed “What Will Drive the Future of Cultural Content?” and was moderated by agency President Hu Ching-fang (胡晴舫).
In the first part of the panel, titled “Content Creation,” directors Hsu Chih-yen (許智彥), Tang Chi-chung (唐治中) and John Hsu (徐漢強), as well as festival Venice VR programmer Liz Rosenthal, spoke about the differences between VR and traditional filmmaking.
Hsu Chih-yen’s Jiou Jia (Home) (舊家), and John Hsu’s Great Hoax: The Moon Landing (星際大騙局之登月計劃), which he codirected with Argentine director Marco Lococo, are included in the Venice VR Expanded section of the festival this year.
On the other hand, Tang and HTC Vive Originals’ The Sick Rose (病玫瑰) is a VR frame-by-frame animation project that is still in production, and is to be presented at the festival as part of Venice Production Bridge’s Venice Gap-Financing Market.
“As a storyteller ... you can no longer force the audience to look [at] whatever you want them to see,” said John Hsu (徐漢強), whose debut feature film Detention (返校) won him the Golden Horse Award for best new director last year.
“They always have the freedom to look around even if you guide them,” he said, adding that in VR projects, audiences have the freedom to “disobey your guidance.”
Great Hoax tries to “play with this kind of agency and the illusion of choices,” he said.
Rosenthal, who joined the discussion virtually from Venice, emphasized the multi-disciplinary nature of VR projects, saying they require the skills of people who understand the dynamics of physical space, as well as game design experts and directors, among many others.
“The need for so many creative sectors to work together ... makes it [VR] such an exciting medium,” she said.
“As a VR maker, what I’m looking for is a tool that can make the process of using VR much more convenient and user-friendly,” Tang said through an interpreter.
Taiwan AI Labs founder Ethan Tu (杜奕瑾) said in the second portion of the panel, titled “Technology Application,” that while artificial intelligence (AI) technology is capable of mimicking activities such as the way musicians compose music, human intervention is “still very important” for those who want to “think outside of the box.”
While he believes that artificial intelligence would eventually go into “autopilot” and complete projects on its own, Tu said that “humans will never be satisfied, which means that even [if] AI can create a very beautiful song, humans [would] still want to intervene.”
In the third part of the discussion, titled “Industry Ecosystem,” Digital Domain director of content Jimmy Cheng (鄭心) stressed the importance of VR producers and creators defining their audience.
Saying that content is targeted at a general audience is the “wrong answer,” he said, adding: “Every audience has different tastes.”
‘ABSOLUTELY UNFORGIVABLE’: Tsai said that by allowing Chinese-made masks to enter the mask rationing scheme, Carry Hi-tech had damaged the system’s credibility President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday denounced a local supplier for mixing Chinese-made masks with domestically produced ones, and called for legal action against the company should it be found to have acted illegally. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said that it had discovered a shipment of masks from Carry Hi-tech labeled in simplified Chinese as “Made in Anhui Province.” After an investigation with the Taipei City Field Office of the Investigation Bureau and the New Taipei City Department of Health at the company’s factory in New Taipei City’s Bali District (八里), officials found that about
ABOUT 2,000 PATENTS: The university went up 23 places in the annual ranking, thanks to its emphasis on research, the Taipei-based school said National Taiwan University (NTU) was ranked the world’s 97th-best university, the first time it has made the top 100 in the Times Higher Education survey. The London-based magazine’s World University Rankings 2021, which were released on Wednesday, included more than 1,500 institutions from 93 countries and regions, making it the largest and most diverse university ranking to date. The universities are ranked based on 13 indicators that measure their performance in five main categories: teaching, research, citations, industry outlook and international outlook. With an overall score of 62.3, NTU was the best-performing Taiwanese institution out of 38 local universities that made the list. It
Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil yesterday said that he disliked a comment by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) about the Czech delegation’s visit to Taiwan, adding that countries have their own ways of interpreting China’s “one China” principle. Vystrcil made the remarks at a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei, where he summed up the delegation’s accomplishments. Pressed further about Wang’s remarks — who had said that Vystrcil “crossed the red line” by visiting Taiwan — he said he did not like the expression that Wang used, adding that the delegation had not contravened a
The police yesterday began a program targeting drivers who fail to stop amid a rise in pedestrian deaths at intersections over the past few years. The one-month campaign to enhance transportation safety at key intersections nationwide was launched by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) and the Ministry of the Interior (MOI). Statistics from the transportation ministry showed that 2,865 people died within 30 days after being in a traffic accident last year, up from 2,780 in 2018, MOTC Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) told a news conference in the Ximending (西門町) area’s 6th Square (6號廣場) in Taipei. Sixty percent of those killed