Tsai submits photo to Golden Horse Film Festival event

Staff writer, with CNA





President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has contributed a photograph to the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival’s crowd-sourcing program for photographs and video clips reflecting the events of this year, to be used during the festival’s 57th awards ceremony in November.

The photo, also posted on Tsai’s Facebook page on Saturday, shows a worker in a hazmat suit sanitizing the site of a memorial for former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) at the Taipei Guest House last month.

“This is a part of daily life in Taiwan’s democracy and why we should be proud of Taiwan,” she wrote in the post.

She also expressed her appreciation for those who came before her in building Taiwan’s democracy and to frontline workers in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under this year’s theme, “Take One,” the annual festival’s crowdsourcing program is seeking photos and video clips of 10 to 20 seconds from members of the public that reflect their views of this year, when “the world is undergoing an uncertain and turbulent time,” the organizers said.

The program, which opened on Aug. 14, is to run through Monday next week. As of yesterday, about 3,600 photos or video clips had been submitted.

The award ceremony is to be held in Taipei on Nov. 21, with award nominees are to be announced on Sept. 30.

The annual Golden Horse Film Festival, featuring local and foreign work, is to be held in Taipei from Nov. 5 to 22, with two opening films — Classmates Minus (同學麥娜絲) by 2017 Best New Director winner Huang Hsin-yao (黃信堯) and A Leg (腿), script writer Chang Yao-sheng’s (張耀升) directorial debut.