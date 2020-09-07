President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has contributed a photograph to the Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival’s crowd-sourcing program for photographs and video clips reflecting the events of this year, to be used during the festival’s 57th awards ceremony in November.
The photo, also posted on Tsai’s Facebook page on Saturday, shows a worker in a hazmat suit sanitizing the site of a memorial for former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) at the Taipei Guest House last month.
“This is a part of daily life in Taiwan’s democracy and why we should be proud of Taiwan,” she wrote in the post.
She also expressed her appreciation for those who came before her in building Taiwan’s democracy and to frontline workers in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Under this year’s theme, “Take One,” the annual festival’s crowdsourcing program is seeking photos and video clips of 10 to 20 seconds from members of the public that reflect their views of this year, when “the world is undergoing an uncertain and turbulent time,” the organizers said.
The program, which opened on Aug. 14, is to run through Monday next week. As of yesterday, about 3,600 photos or video clips had been submitted.
The award ceremony is to be held in Taipei on Nov. 21, with award nominees are to be announced on Sept. 30.
The annual Golden Horse Film Festival, featuring local and foreign work, is to be held in Taipei from Nov. 5 to 22, with two opening films — Classmates Minus (同學麥娜絲) by 2017 Best New Director winner Huang Hsin-yao (黃信堯) and A Leg (腿), script writer Chang Yao-sheng’s (張耀升) directorial debut.
LEADING MARKETS: Saudi Arabia came first in the two rankings compiled by OpenSignal and South Korea was in the top three, while the UK ranked last in both Taiwan ranks fourth in terms of overall average download speed experienced by 5G users as well as average download speed using 5G technology, OpenSignal says. The London-based independent mobile analytics company published the ranking on Wednesday after collecting data from May 16 to Aug. 14 in 12 leading 5G markets: Taiwan, Australia, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Switzerland, the UK and the US. It also said that Taiwan, Canada and Hong Kong launched their 5G services this year. In terms of the overall average download speed experienced by 5G users, where the company took into
‘ABSOLUTELY UNFORGIVABLE’: Tsai said that by allowing Chinese-made masks to enter the mask rationing scheme, Carry Hi-tech had damaged the system’s credibility President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday denounced a local supplier for mixing Chinese-made masks with domestically produced ones, and called for legal action against the company should it be found to have acted illegally. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said that it had discovered a shipment of masks from Carry Hi-tech labeled in simplified Chinese as “Made in Anhui Province.” After an investigation with the Taipei City Field Office of the Investigation Bureau and the New Taipei City Department of Health at the company’s factory in New Taipei City’s Bali District (八里), officials found that about
ABOUT 2,000 PATENTS: The university went up 23 places in the annual ranking, thanks to its emphasis on research, the Taipei-based school said National Taiwan University (NTU) was ranked the world’s 97th-best university, the first time it has made the top 100 in the Times Higher Education survey. The London-based magazine’s World University Rankings 2021, which were released on Wednesday, included more than 1,500 institutions from 93 countries and regions, making it the largest and most diverse university ranking to date. The universities are ranked based on 13 indicators that measure their performance in five main categories: teaching, research, citations, industry outlook and international outlook. With an overall score of 62.3, NTU was the best-performing Taiwanese institution out of 38 local universities that made the list. It
The Taipei Department of Health yesterday said that the number of suicides of young people in the city has grown rapidly in the past two years, adding that mental health issues are the main reasons for suicidal behavior. Last year, 339 people died from suicide in the city, a decline of 10 people from 2018, the department said, citing Ministry of Health and Welfare data. However, the number of deaths from suicide among people aged 15 to 24 increased from 17 to 28, or by 64.7 percent, showing that suicide prevention measures for the age group needs immediate attention, it said. The Taipei