This year’s Vancouver Taiwanese Film Festival is to start on Saturday next week and offer free access to viewers in Taiwan and Canada, said the Vancouver Taiwanese Film Society, which organizes the event.
Themed “With Regards,” the 10-day online event is to open with a screening of Lu Yuan-chi’s (盧元奇) 2019 documentary Archiving Time (數電影的人), which follows the work and lives of film archivists and restoration specialists, the film society said in a statement.
Two classics from the 1960s — The Fantasy of Deer Warrior (大俠梅花鹿) and Foolish Bride, Naive Bridegroom (三八新娘憨子婿), both in the Hoklo language, commonly known as Taiwanese — are among the eight films that would be available online for up to 48 hours after their scheduled screenings, the society said.
Forever Love (阿嬤的夢中情人), a 2013 feature film recounting the heyday of Hoklo-language films, would be the only film exclusively available to Canadian viewers, according to the festival’s Web site.
The closing film of the festival is slated to be A Foley Artist (擬音), a documentary on the four-decade career of movie sound effect specialist Hu Ding-yi (胡定一).
The festival is also to host three online discussions: one on film restoration, one on the MeToo movement’s effects on the film industry, and another featuring Hu, as well as Japanese-Canadian actor Goro Koyama and Taiwanese-American moderator Joanna Fang (方金莉). The featured films can be streamed on the festival’s Web site at www.twff.ca.
