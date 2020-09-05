The Taipei Cultural Assets Review Committee has designated the National Palace Museum building a historic building, but not a historic site.
A coalition of museum employees and nearby residents had petitioned the city to recognize the building as a historic site, citing that the younger Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall had been classified as such.
The museum, built in 1962, is more representative of the nation and is more historically significant than the memorial hall, and should receive the special designation, the coalition had argued.
Photo: Chen Yu-hsun, Taipei Times
However, the committee on Monday reached a different conclusion.
The memorial hall’s classification was based on designer Wang Ta-hung’s (王大閎) injection of a “modern feel” into classic architecture, which was a remarkable achievement in an era of authoritarianism, committee member Hsueh Chin-shou (薛琴受) said.
National Palace Museum designer Huang Pao-yu (黃寶瑜) also brought a modern aesthetic to a traditional form of architecture, but the execution lacked the spirit found in Wang’s work, she added.
“Huang duplicated the traditional vocabulary. Simply put: His work is reminiscent of the authoritarian era. He did exactly what [former president] Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) asked of him,” Hsueh said.
A historic site designation would not give the museum higher importance and only result in the building being more strictly managed, committee member Chiu Ju-hua (丘如華) said.
Any changes to its exhibition space would have to be reported, and it would be restricted in doing modifications, she added.
Coalition member Sung Hou-ling (宋后玲) said that classifying the museum as a historic site would help guarantee its protection.
She asked whether there were political considerations at play, impeding the museum’s classification as historic site.
People’s Front for Democracy director Chou Chia-chun (周佳君) said that the memorial hall had been designated a historic site due to political manipulation during the authoritarian era.
The movement to classify the museum as a historic site was a civic one, and not politically motivated, he said.
The museum’s main hall had already been registered as a historic building, but its other buildings — including the administration buildings, storehouse and workers’ dorms — were never registered, the committee said.
The committee had previously discussed canceling the museum’s status as a cultural site, but cultural preservationist Hsiao Wen-chieh (蕭文杰) urged the committee not to do so, saying that land developers would surround the museum with high rises, destroying the view.
The coalition said the museum’s property was of historic importance as it was the site of a gathering of distinguished academics hosted by late former museum deputy director Chuang Yan (莊嚴), as well as the site of a stone inscription from the Japanese colonial period.
The committee said that the meeting and the inscription occurred on private property and not on the museum’s grounds, adding that it is to further discuss the scope of the area covered by the museum’s cultural site classification.
LEADING MARKETS: Saudi Arabia came first in the two rankings compiled by OpenSignal and South Korea was in the top three, while the UK ranked last in both Taiwan ranks fourth in terms of overall average download speed experienced by 5G users as well as average download speed using 5G technology, OpenSignal says. The London-based independent mobile analytics company published the ranking on Wednesday after collecting data from May 16 to Aug. 14 in 12 leading 5G markets: Taiwan, Australia, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Switzerland, the UK and the US. It also said that Taiwan, Canada and Hong Kong launched their 5G services this year. In terms of the overall average download speed experienced by 5G users, where the company took into
The Ministry of the Interior on Friday approved the naturalization of seven high-level foreign professionals, who the amended Nationality Act (國籍法) allows to hold Republic of China citizenship without losing their original nationality. Four of the naturalized citizens specialize in education, while the other three specialize in science and technology, economics and medicine respectively, the ministry said. The new citizens, aged 30 to 50, are younger than previous ones, the ministry added. One of the new citizens, a Japanese man identified only Mizunuma, specializes in semiconductor development and design, and has had several journal articles and scientific essays published, it said. Mizunuma has diligently
Scooter riders in Taipei can now pay NT$400 per month for unlimited parking in all of the city’s parking spaces, the Taipei Parking Management and Development Office said. Transportation Management Division section chief Lo Chih-hao (羅至浩) on Tuesday said the office has launched two new scooter parking measures to lower expenses for riders. The city charges NT$20 for scooter parking near 16 designated shopping districts, according to the office’s Web site. The monthly parking pass can be purchased by filling out a form on the office’s Web site, Lo said, adding that buyers can pay with cash at designated parking lots or through
‘SPREAD TOO THIN’: Former commander Chang Yen-ting said that the nation’s airfields were vulnerable to precision strikes that could disable combat aircraft The military must adjust its strategies as the methods of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force undergo a qualitative shift, retired Republic of China Air Force deputy commander Chang Yen-ting (張延廷) said on Saturday. Over the past few months, there have been frequent sightings of Chinese military aircraft near Taiwan and Ministry of National Defense data shows that an incursion on Aug. 10 was the third time since March last year that PLA aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. Military tensions between China and the US in the Strait and the South and East China seas