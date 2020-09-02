The military plans to purchase tactical uncrewed aerial vehicles (TUAVs) and underwater vehicles, and improve its radar surveillance and camouflage capabilities in response to the increasing military threat from China, according to a defense budget proposal it submitted to lawmakers for review on Monday.
The defense budget proposal the military sent to the Legislative Yuan for next year still requires approval, but shows that the army wants to spend NT$779 million (US$26.4 million) from fiscal year 2021 to 2023 to buy 50 TUAVs to boost its newly formed combined arms battalions’ early warning and response capabilities.
The navy wants to spend NT$213 million from next year to 2022 to purchase 12 underwater vehicles to boost its amphibious forces’ mobility.
From next year to 2030, the navy also plans to spend a total of NT$5.05 billion to overhaul the radar stations that monitor the waters surrounding the nation.
The stations have been in service for more than two decades and are in desperate need of an upgrade, the budget proposal says.
The Military Police Command, which is responsible for guarding the president, is expected to spend NT$60 million to buy 65 new motorcycles from next year to 2022 to replace the aging Yamaha Royal Star motorcycles it uses, the proposal says.
The 1,300cc motorcycles are too heavy, have low ground clearance and would not be mobile enough during war, so the military wants to replace them with smaller, more mobile bikes, said a military source, who asked to remain anonymous.
However, the command has yet to decide which model it would buy, the source added.
The Ministry of National Defense hopes to spend NT$1.1 billion from next year to 2023 to replace the camouflage nets it uses at all of its military branches in response to the significant improvement of the Chinese military’s surveillance technologies over the years.
The defense ministry’s Armaments Bureau has allocated NT$560 million from next year to 2024 to build four prototypes of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles.
For fiscal year 2021, the central government has allocated a total of NT$453.4 billion, or 2.4 percent of this year’s projected GDP, on the defense budget, which is a 4.4 percent annual increase.
Of the total budget, NT$29 billion is to be used to buy 66 F-16V jets from the US.
COMMUNITY IMPACT: As the virus comes with relatively less clear symptoms than SARS, preventing the spread of asymptomatic cases remains central to the nation’s efforts Local governments can independently set mandatory mask-wearing rules for eight types of crowded or enclosed spaces, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported a case of a Philippine worker who tested positive after returning to the Philippines from Taiwan. Since the center loosened mandatory COVID-19 prevention rules and started promoting the “new disease prevention lifestyle” on June 7, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who also heads the CECC, said he has increasingly seen people letting their guard down. Chen said that the center encourages people to practice social distancing or wear a mask in eight
Scooter riders in Taipei can now pay NT$400 per month for unlimited parking in all of the city’s parking spaces, the Taipei Parking Management and Development Office said. Transportation Management Division section chief Lo Chih-hao (羅至浩) on Tuesday said the office has launched two new scooter parking measures to lower expenses for riders. The city charges NT$20 for scooter parking near 16 designated shopping districts, according to the office’s Web site. The monthly parking pass can be purchased by filling out a form on the office’s Web site, Lo said, adding that buyers can pay with cash at designated parking lots or through
The Ministry of the Interior on Friday approved the naturalization of seven high-level foreign professionals, who the amended Nationality Act (國籍法) allows to hold Republic of China citizenship without losing their original nationality. Four of the naturalized citizens specialize in education, while the other three specialize in science and technology, economics and medicine respectively, the ministry said. The new citizens, aged 30 to 50, are younger than previous ones, the ministry added. One of the new citizens, a Japanese man identified only Mizunuma, specializes in semiconductor development and design, and has had several journal articles and scientific essays published, it said. Mizunuma has diligently
‘SPREAD TOO THIN’: Former commander Chang Yen-ting said that the nation’s airfields were vulnerable to precision strikes that could disable combat aircraft The military must adjust its strategies as the methods of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force undergo a qualitative shift, retired Republic of China Air Force deputy commander Chang Yen-ting (張延廷) said on Saturday. Over the past few months, there have been frequent sightings of Chinese military aircraft near Taiwan and Ministry of National Defense data shows that an incursion on Aug. 10 was the third time since March last year that PLA aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. Military tensions between China and the US in the Strait and the South and East China seas