Rabbits need suitable environment and caring owners, expert warns

By Lai Wen-hsiu and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Taiwan Rabbit Saving Society has advised pet owners on some key points to remember when caring for rabbits.

A volunteer at the organization, who wished to be only identified as Jo, said that the size of a rabbit’s enclosure must be chosen carefully based on the animal’s size, and only enclosures with flooring made of certain materials are suitable for rabbits.

The cages often used for cats and dogs cannot be used for rabbits, as rabbits lack soft padding under their feet, she said.

Owners who keep their pets in metal cages should place a layer of soft material, such as rubber, at the bottom of the cage to prevent the development of calluses or inflammation on their pet’s feet, she said.

Owners must also ensure the enclosure is kept clean. A common misconception is that rabbits smell bad, but the odor is usually caused by unclean enclosures, as rabbits habitually groom themselves and are naturally clean animals, Jo said.

Owners could place absorbent padding or pellets at the bottom of the cage to make cleaning easier and reduce odors, she said, adding that some rabbits could be trained to relieve themselves in a certain part of the enclosure.

Pads or pellets can be left in a cage for up to three days, she said, adding that cages should be cleaned with water and dried in the sun once per week.

Owners should frequently clean air-conditioning filters and electric fans, as rabbits tend to shed a lot of fur, she said.

In terms of a suitable diet for rabbits, there is also a common misconception that the animals mostly eat carrots, but their main food staple is fresh grass and grass hay, Jo said.

Grass hay is used by rabbits to grind their teeth, and it is also good for their digestive system, she added.

Carrots can still be fed to pet rabbits — as it helps diversify their diet and supplement their daily nutrition — but it is not a main food item for them, she said.

“Rabbits generally also like to be petted, but you should only pet their head, back and ears. Rabbits are nervous creatures and if you touch their buttocks, neck or chin they might get frightened and bite,” she said.

Owners should also try to groom their rabbits while petting them, which can help prevent the pets from getting fur stuck in their digestive system, she said.

Owners should avoid hugging rabbits, as rodents are prey animals in the wild, and this might make them feel as if they were “caught” and cause nervousness, Jo said.

When picking up a rabbit, people should place one hand around the rabbit’s chest and the other under its buttocks, she said, adding that a rabbit should always be held with its belly upward.

It is also advised to keep a good grasp on the rabbit, as it might kick and fall, which could cause injury, she said.

Patience is necessary, as rabbits need time to adapt to being picked up, Jo added.

Rabbits lack vocal chords and cannot call out, but they show their mood through body language, she said.

For example, a rabbit might stamp its feet when it is angry, or even try to bite, she said. Conversely, when a rabbit lays on its side, this shows that it is relaxed, she said.

Rabbits should not be bathed, as they might become sick if their fur gets too wet, she said, adding that rabbits should be neutered, which is not only good for their health, but can also make them more gentle.