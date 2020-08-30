Seven high-level professionals naturalized

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter





The Ministry of the Interior on Friday approved the naturalization of seven high-level foreign professionals, who the amended Nationality Act (國籍法) allows to hold Republic of China citizenship without losing their original nationality.

Four of the naturalized citizens specialize in education, while the other three specialize in science and technology, economics and medicine respectively, the ministry said.

The new citizens, aged 30 to 50, are younger than previous ones, the ministry added.

One of the new citizens, a Japanese man identified only Mizunuma, specializes in semiconductor development and design, and has had several journal articles and scientific essays published, it said.

Mizunuma has diligently been promoting biomedical applications for wearable devices, Internet of vehicles applications, and e-paper and smart chessboard solutions, it said.

He has spent 19 years in the semiconductor industry, including having been a lecturer for lifelong learning programs offered by the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Industrial Development Bureau, it added.

As a lecturer, he has helped the nation foster talent needed in the technology sector, in turn contributing to economic growth in Taiwan, the Ministry of the Interior said.

Another new citizen, a Malaysian man surnamed Yu (余), is a seasoned engineer who specializes in the research and development (R&D) of battery sets for electric vehicles, which contributes to reducing carbon dioxide emissions and enhances industries targeted by the government’s “five plus two” innovative industries plan, it said.

His R&D knowledge has greatly benefited a field in which the nation seriously lacks talent, it said.

A third new citizen, a Vietnamese woman surnamed Chen (陳), is an assistant professor at the National University of Kaohsiung and has received an award for excellence in teaching from the Ministry of Education, it said.

Chen enthusiastically promotes educational and cultural exchanges with Vietnam, and has served as a point of contact for memorandums of understanding between local and Vietnamese universities, it said.

She has produced Vietnamese teaching materials published by the Ministry of Education and helped train Vietnamese-language teachers, the Ministry of the Interior said, adding that her work has greatly benefited the government’s New Southbound Policy.

Since December 2016, when an amendment to the act allowed high-level foreign professionals to be naturalized while retaining their original nationality, 156 foreigners have become citizens, Ministry of the Interior statistics showed.