WEATHER
Rain hammers Kaohsiung
Ten of Kaohsiung’s 38 districts received the highest rainfall in the nation during yesterday’s downpours, after the Central Weather Bureau issued advisories for heavy or extremely heavy rain for eight cities and counties in central and southern Taiwan. The advisories were issued at 4am, with Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung warned to expect extremely heavy rain — meaning 200mm over 24 hours or 100mm in a three-hour period — while Changhua, Yunlin, Chiayi city and county, and Taitung were told to expect heavy rain, meaning accumulated rainfall of 80mm or more over a 24-hour period, or 40mm within an hour. Between midnight on Wednesday to 8:30am yesterday, the Kaohsiung districts of Gangshan (岡山), Lujhu (路竹), Dashe (大社), Cianjhen (前鎮), Cieding (茄萣), Nanzih (楠梓), Linyuan (林園), Ciaotou (橋頭), Cijin (旗津) — which registered more than 300mm — and Yongan(永安), which recorded 296mm, were the worst affected, the bureau said.
CRIME
Sun An-tso faces new charge
Sun An-tso (孫安佐), who was deported from the US after being jailed for 238 days for threatening to shoot up his Pennsylvania high school in early 2018, was indicted by the Shilin District Prosecutors’ Office on Monday with attempting to manufacture firearms in the US. The office said that Sun, the son of showbiz couple Sun Peng (孫鵬) and Di Ying (狄鶯), could face a jail term of at least three-and-a-half-years under the Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act (槍砲彈藥刀械管制條例). While the charge is related to the indictments that US authorities filed against Sun An-tso, it is not the same, so the time he served in the US would not count toward a jail term in Taiwan if he is convicted in Taiwan, the indictment said. Police in Pennsylvania had found ammunition and various firearms in his bedroom, including a 9mm handgun made with parts that he had bought online. He pleaded guilty to both state and federal charges against him, and was deported by the US in December 2018. Upon his arrival in Taiwan on Dec. 11, he was taken directly to the Shilin office for questioning over possible contraventions of Taiwanese laws. He was released without bail, but barred from leaving the nation. Di Ying on Wednesday issued a statement expressing the couple’s regret at the prosecutors’ decision. She urged the Shilin District Court to be just in her son’s trial and the media not to produce exaggerated reports about her son’s case.
TRANSPORTATION
More trains for holiday
The Taiwan Railways Administration is adding nearly 200 more scheduled runs between Sept. 30 and Oct. 5 to meet an expected surge in demand for tickets during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. An additional 185 train trips are being added, including eight Fu-hsing semi-express trains from Shulin Station (樹林) in New Taipei City to Hualien from Oct. 1 to 4, the agency said on Tuesday. Two additional trains are to run between Shulin and Taitung stations during off-peak hours during the holiday, with fares for those services to be discounted by 30 percent, it said. Six more Tze-chiang express trains have been scheduled on the Hualien and Taitung routes on Sept. 30, Oct. 1, Oct. 3 and Oct. 4, it said, adding that its ticketing system will require passenger’s name and national ID number for bookings on those trains so that Hualien and Taitung county residents receive priority in buying tickets.
STRONG SUPPORT: Amid US-China tensions, TSU acting chairwoman Chou Ni-an expects Trump to further side with Taiwan during a potential second presidential term The Taiwan Solidarity Union (TSU) yesterday called on Taiwanese and Taiwanese-Americans to support US President Donald Trump’s re-election bid, saying Trump has pursued policies to consolidate political and economic ties with Taiwan, and has proven to be a strong leader, standing up against China’s hegemonic ambitions and military provocations in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. “Our stance is based on the Taiwanese people’s pursuit of freedom and democracy, and that supporting Trump’s re-election is in the best interest of the nation,” TSU interim chairwoman Chou Ni-an (周倪安) told a news conference in Taipei. “From the many policies implemented by his administration that
‘TREASON’: Ma Ying-jeou has belittled the Taiwanese military and is forcing the public to accept China’s ‘one country, two systems’ formula, an ex-defense chief said Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese disagreed with a statement by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) that if Beijing were to wage war against Taiwan, “the first battle will be the last,” a survey released yesterday by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation showed. The poll showed that 33.9 percent of respondents agreed with the statement, 58.3 percent disagreed and 3.7 percent had no opinion. Ma on Aug. 10 said that if there were to be a war, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would make it quick, so that its invasion on Taiwan would be over by the time the US military comes to
Eight restaurants in Taipei and Taichung were given one or two-star Michelin ratings for the first time, while Le Palais of the Palais de Chine Hotel retained its three-star rating for the third consecutive year in this year’s Michelin Guide. Michelin began evaluating the culinary scene in Taipei in 2018. This year was the first time that it evaluated restaurants in Taichung, too. The list of star-rated restaurateurs was revealed in a ceremony at the National Taichung Theater yesterday. In Taipei, Danny’s Steakhouse (教父牛排), Da-Wan Yakiniku Dining Restaurant (大腕燒肉), Golden Formosa Restaurant (金蓬萊遵古台菜), Impromptu by Paul Lee, Ken Anho Japanese Restaurant
TRACING SOURCE: The woman had been in Shanghai for a few days before the onset of her symptoms, so she probably did not infect others in Taiwan, the CECC said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a case of a Taiwanese who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Shanghai. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC spokesman, said that the case is a woman in her 70s who lives alone in southern Taiwan and had been in Taiwan since November last year. After arriving in Shanghai on Aug. 15 and testing negative for COVID-19, the woman was quarantined in a hotel, Chuang said. On Friday last week, she developed a sore throat, so she was tested again, he said, adding that after