Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





WEATHER

Rain hammers Kaohsiung

Ten of Kaohsiung’s 38 districts received the highest rainfall in the nation during yesterday’s downpours, after the Central Weather Bureau issued advisories for heavy or extremely heavy rain for eight cities and counties in central and southern Taiwan. The advisories were issued at 4am, with Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung warned to expect extremely heavy rain — meaning 200mm over 24 hours or 100mm in a three-hour period — while Changhua, Yunlin, Chiayi city and county, and Taitung were told to expect heavy rain, meaning accumulated rainfall of 80mm or more over a 24-hour period, or 40mm within an hour. Between midnight on Wednesday to 8:30am yesterday, the Kaohsiung districts of Gangshan (岡山), Lujhu (路竹), Dashe (大社), Cianjhen (前鎮), Cieding (茄萣), Nanzih (楠梓), Linyuan (林園), Ciaotou (橋頭), Cijin (旗津) — which registered more than 300mm — and Yongan(永安), which recorded 296mm, were the worst affected, the bureau said.

CRIME

Sun An-tso faces new charge

Sun An-tso (孫安佐), who was deported from the US after being jailed for 238 days for threatening to shoot up his Pennsylvania high school in early 2018, was indicted by the Shilin District Prosecutors’ Office on Monday with attempting to manufacture firearms in the US. The office said that Sun, the son of showbiz couple Sun Peng (孫鵬) and Di Ying (狄鶯), could face a jail term of at least three-and-a-half-years under the Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act (槍砲彈藥刀械管制條例). While the charge is related to the indictments that US authorities filed against Sun An-tso, it is not the same, so the time he served in the US would not count toward a jail term in Taiwan if he is convicted in Taiwan, the indictment said. Police in Pennsylvania had found ammunition and various firearms in his bedroom, including a 9mm handgun made with parts that he had bought online. He pleaded guilty to both state and federal charges against him, and was deported by the US in December 2018. Upon his arrival in Taiwan on Dec. 11, he was taken directly to the Shilin office for questioning over possible contraventions of Taiwanese laws. He was released without bail, but barred from leaving the nation. Di Ying on Wednesday issued a statement expressing the couple’s regret at the prosecutors’ decision. She urged the Shilin District Court to be just in her son’s trial and the media not to produce exaggerated reports about her son’s case.

TRANSPORTATION

More trains for holiday

The Taiwan Railways Administration is adding nearly 200 more scheduled runs between Sept. 30 and Oct. 5 to meet an expected surge in demand for tickets during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. An additional 185 train trips are being added, including eight Fu-hsing semi-express trains from Shulin Station (樹林) in New Taipei City to Hualien from Oct. 1 to 4, the agency said on Tuesday. Two additional trains are to run between Shulin and Taitung stations during off-peak hours during the holiday, with fares for those services to be discounted by 30 percent, it said. Six more Tze-chiang express trains have been scheduled on the Hualien and Taitung routes on Sept. 30, Oct. 1, Oct. 3 and Oct. 4, it said, adding that its ticketing system will require passenger’s name and national ID number for bookings on those trains so that Hualien and Taitung county residents receive priority in buying tickets.