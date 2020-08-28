The government is to allocate NT$15 billion (US$508.3 million) over the next four years to combat the use of illegal drugs in Taiwan, the Executive Yuan said yesterday.
Speaking at a meeting of the Cabinet, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) announced the government’s five major policy guidelines on anti-narcotics crackdown over the next four years.
First, with up to 80 percent of the drugs seized by judicial authorities coming from abroad, cross-border cooperation on drug investigation is to be enhanced, Su said, adding that keeping drugs out of Taiwan is the key.
Increased rewards for solving international drug trafficking cases would be given, but only to police who can locate the upstream drug sources, he said.
“No source traced, no rewards given,” he said.
More new technological equipment for drug tracing would be given to authorities, he said.
Second, authorities are to take full measures to prevent drugs from spreading domestically, and keep the flow of potential materials of certain drugs under strict surveillance, he said.
For example, a database of the flow of imported chemicals would be set up to track where they end up being used, while printing companies possibly involved in making the packaging of new and emerging drugs would be put on the watch list or investigated, he said.
Business locations with high risks of drug use should enhance education, prevention and reporting of drug use, Su said, adding that law enforcement would show no leniency for business owners who help conceal the use of drugs at their premises.
Third, the government is to continue to expand the spectrum of target analytes to bolster the drug detection capabilities of law enforcement and civic organizations, he said.
Fourth, to reduce drug recidivism rates, the government is to step up efforts on deferred prosecution programs and individual treatment plans for drug offenders, he said.
The government would continue to promote using buprenorphine as an alternative to methadone, he added.
Fifth, concerned departments and civic organizations are to collaborate on raising public awareness about the dangers of drugs, conducting anti-drug campaigns in local communities and schools, he said.
The Executive Yuan would follow the “three reductions” anti-drug strategies announced by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), which are reductions on drug supply, demand and damage, Minister Without Portfolio Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said.
The Taiwan High Prosecutors’ Office is to be the central contact window to coordinate relevant efforts and collect intelligence, Lo said.
The Ministry of Justice said that it would quickly amend relevant laws for narcotics officials to be equipped with devices useful for drug investigations, and ensure that individual treatment plans are well executed to help drug offenders return to normal life.
The Juvenile Justice Act (少年事件處理法) would also be amended to allow courts and administrative agencies to establish a contact mechanism for drug-using juveniles, the ministry added.
STRONG SUPPORT: Amid US-China tensions, TSU acting chairwoman Chou Ni-an expects Trump to further side with Taiwan during a potential second presidential term The Taiwan Solidarity Union (TSU) yesterday called on Taiwanese and Taiwanese-Americans to support US President Donald Trump’s re-election bid, saying Trump has pursued policies to consolidate political and economic ties with Taiwan, and has proven to be a strong leader, standing up against China’s hegemonic ambitions and military provocations in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. “Our stance is based on the Taiwanese people’s pursuit of freedom and democracy, and that supporting Trump’s re-election is in the best interest of the nation,” TSU interim chairwoman Chou Ni-an (周倪安) told a news conference in Taipei. “From the many policies implemented by his administration that
‘TREASON’: Ma Ying-jeou has belittled the Taiwanese military and is forcing the public to accept China’s ‘one country, two systems’ formula, an ex-defense chief said Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese disagreed with a statement by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) that if Beijing were to wage war against Taiwan, “the first battle will be the last,” a survey released yesterday by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation showed. The poll showed that 33.9 percent of respondents agreed with the statement, 58.3 percent disagreed and 3.7 percent had no opinion. Ma on Aug. 10 said that if there were to be a war, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would make it quick, so that its invasion on Taiwan would be over by the time the US military comes to
Eight restaurants in Taipei and Taichung were given one or two-star Michelin ratings for the first time, while Le Palais of the Palais de Chine Hotel retained its three-star rating for the third consecutive year in this year’s Michelin Guide. Michelin began evaluating the culinary scene in Taipei in 2018. This year was the first time that it evaluated restaurants in Taichung, too. The list of star-rated restaurateurs was revealed in a ceremony at the National Taichung Theater yesterday. In Taipei, Danny’s Steakhouse (教父牛排), Da-Wan Yakiniku Dining Restaurant (大腕燒肉), Golden Formosa Restaurant (金蓬萊遵古台菜), Impromptu by Paul Lee, Ken Anho Japanese Restaurant
TRACING SOURCE: The woman had been in Shanghai for a few days before the onset of her symptoms, so she probably did not infect others in Taiwan, the CECC said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a case of a Taiwanese who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Shanghai. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC spokesman, said that the case is a woman in her 70s who lives alone in southern Taiwan and had been in Taiwan since November last year. After arriving in Shanghai on Aug. 15 and testing negative for COVID-19, the woman was quarantined in a hotel, Chuang said. On Friday last week, she developed a sore throat, so she was tested again, he said, adding that after