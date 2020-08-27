Lawyers for Pharmally International Holding Co yesterday filed lawsuits against two Deloitte & Touche Taiwan auditors for breach of trust and submitting false financial reports.
Pharmally executives are being probed over alleged securities fraud totaling about NT$1.5 billion (US$50.82 million).
Authorities last week issued an international warrant for Pharmally chairman Huang Wen-lai (黃文烈), also known as Tony Huang, over an alleged illegal transfer of NT$700 million into his personal bank accounts.
Investigators accused Huang of colluding with Chinese businesspeople to falsify accounts and financial statements in one of the largest securities fraud cases in the past few years involving a Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE)-listed firm.
Prosecutors on Thursday last week conducted raids and questioned 14 people, including the two auditors, Benjamin Shih (施景彬) and Allen Chiang (江明南), who were in charge of Pharmally’s reports.
Shih and Chiang were released on bail of NT$300,000 each.
Phamally lawyers yesterday said that Shih, a certified public accountant, was chief operating officer of Deloitte & Touche Taiwan and headed its auditing section, handling Pharmally’s reports since 2011, while Chiang started work on Pharmally finances in 2015.
The lawyers said that Shih and Chiang contravened the Securities and Exchange Act (證券交易法) by “making false statements in a financial report” as a managerial officer or accounting officer who signs or seals a report.
The pair violated the rights of Pharmally’s shareholders, causing them to incur financial losses, the lawyers said, adding that they would press charges of aggravated breach of trust, which, if proved would add to their punishment.
Shih and Chiang billed Pharmally more than NT$9 million per year, a much higher rate than other accounting firms, the lawyers said, citing a NT$6 million bill from E.Sun Financial Holding.
The TWSE on Tuesday last week suspended trading on Pharmally shares.
Pharmally has production sites in China’s Anhui Province and offices in several Chinese cities.
Its founding Chaoyang Chemical Plant in China in 1997 was restructured as Anhui Chaoyang Pharmaceutical Co.
Huang, a native of Miaoli County, bought Anhui Chaoyang and set up Pharmally in China in 2013.
Pharmally gained approval to list on the TWSE in March 2015 under the KY stock category for foreign-based firms.
The lawyers said that Shih and Chiang handled other KY stocks, so they were familiar with the auditing processes, including checking finances, assets, liquidity, debts and other details.
OPEN FOR DISCUSSION: The NPP invited the former NBA star to familiarize himself with issues that Taiwanese are concerned about and to listen to their diverse voices The New Power Party (NPP) yesterday urged former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to learn more about the diversity of Taiwanese after he secured a Republic of China (ROC) passport, while some sports commentators said that playing for Taiwan might not be what motivated him to apply for the passport. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American rose to fame in 2012 after helping guide the New York Knicks out of a slump. He led them on a seven-game winning streak and to the playoffs that season, prompting the term “Linsanity” after several clutch plays. He has been playing for the Beijing Ducks since last year. The
STRONG SUPPORT: Amid US-China tensions, TSU acting chairwoman Chou Ni-an expects Trump to further side with Taiwan during a potential second presidential term The Taiwan Solidarity Union (TSU) yesterday called on Taiwanese and Taiwanese-Americans to support US President Donald Trump’s re-election bid, saying Trump has pursued policies to consolidate political and economic ties with Taiwan, and has proven to be a strong leader, standing up against China’s hegemonic ambitions and military provocations in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. “Our stance is based on the Taiwanese people’s pursuit of freedom and democracy, and that supporting Trump’s re-election is in the best interest of the nation,” TSU interim chairwoman Chou Ni-an (周倪安) told a news conference in Taipei. “From the many policies implemented by his administration that
‘TREASON’: Ma Ying-jeou has belittled the Taiwanese military and is forcing the public to accept China’s ‘one country, two systems’ formula, an ex-defense chief said Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese disagreed with a statement by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) that if Beijing were to wage war against Taiwan, “the first battle will be the last,” a survey released yesterday by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation showed. The poll showed that 33.9 percent of respondents agreed with the statement, 58.3 percent disagreed and 3.7 percent had no opinion. Ma on Aug. 10 said that if there were to be a war, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would make it quick, so that its invasion on Taiwan would be over by the time the US military comes to
Eight restaurants in Taipei and Taichung were given one or two-star Michelin ratings for the first time, while Le Palais of the Palais de Chine Hotel retained its three-star rating for the third consecutive year in this year’s Michelin Guide. Michelin began evaluating the culinary scene in Taipei in 2018. This year was the first time that it evaluated restaurants in Taichung, too. The list of star-rated restaurateurs was revealed in a ceremony at the National Taichung Theater yesterday. In Taipei, Danny’s Steakhouse (教父牛排), Da-Wan Yakiniku Dining Restaurant (大腕燒肉), Golden Formosa Restaurant (金蓬萊遵古台菜), Impromptu by Paul Lee, Ken Anho Japanese Restaurant