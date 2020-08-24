Annual oil painting show opens in Sun Yat-sen hall

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The 44th Oil Painting Exhibition in Taiwan (全國油畫展) opened on Saturday at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei, featuring 122 works, with Deputy Minister of Culture Hsiao Tsung-huang (蕭宗煌) saying the exhibition expresses a “vigorous vitality.”

Established in 1974 by several Taiwanese artists, the Oil Art Society of the Republic of China holds an annual competition and exhibition to highlight the works of its members and others.

The annual exhibition is an important booster of oil painting in the nation, and has helped elevate the standard of art education and oil painting, the hall said.

Visitors on Saturday look at works on display in the 44th Oil Painting Exhibition in Taiwan at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei. Photo: Chen Yu-hsun, Taipei Times

This year’s exhibition includes 89 paintings by the members of the society, it said.

Hsiao told the opening ceremony that works entered into this year’s competition came in multiple categories, and featured a wealth of subject matters, revealing the diversity of the art society.

The presidents of the art society have, over the years, dedicated their lives to passing down the profession of painting, memorial hall director-general Liang Yung-fei (梁永斐) said.

Su Hsien-fa (蘇憲法), the society’s current president, has helped ensure that the works displayed each year show depth and breadth, Liang said.

By hosting the competitions and exhibitions, society members have built a “priceless” Taiwanese art history, and supported numerous students and young artists passionate about oil painting, he said.

The Cathay United Bank Foundation’s sponsorship of the competition is the “best model” of a multi-win situation for the art and corporate worlds, and for the society, he said.

Thanks to the sponsorship of the foundation, the society was able to raise the amount of the top prize from NT$30,000 to NT$200,000 this year, which improved both the quantity and quality of the submissions the society received, Su said.

A total of 130 entries were received this year, he said.

Artist Chou Sheng-chieh (周聖傑) won the gold award with a painting titled Child of March (三月的孩子), while the silver and bronze awards went to artists Wu Chen-lin (吳貞霖) and Wu Tai-chin (吳岱瑾) respectively.

The exhibition is open through Wednesday next week.

Several other exhibitions are also on view at the memorial, including “Brilliant Talent — A Commemorative Exhibition of Prof Wang Chung’s Calligraphy Art” (翰逸神飛 — 汪中教授書藝紀念展), which runs through Sept. 22.

Meanwhile, this year’s Art Expo Taiwan is to be held at the Taipei World Trade Center from Sept. 10 to 13.

Additional reporting by Chen Yu-hsun