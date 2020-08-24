The 44th Oil Painting Exhibition in Taiwan (全國油畫展) opened on Saturday at the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei, featuring 122 works, with Deputy Minister of Culture Hsiao Tsung-huang (蕭宗煌) saying the exhibition expresses a “vigorous vitality.”
Established in 1974 by several Taiwanese artists, the Oil Art Society of the Republic of China holds an annual competition and exhibition to highlight the works of its members and others.
The annual exhibition is an important booster of oil painting in the nation, and has helped elevate the standard of art education and oil painting, the hall said.
Photo: Chen Yu-hsun, Taipei Times
This year’s exhibition includes 89 paintings by the members of the society, it said.
Hsiao told the opening ceremony that works entered into this year’s competition came in multiple categories, and featured a wealth of subject matters, revealing the diversity of the art society.
The presidents of the art society have, over the years, dedicated their lives to passing down the profession of painting, memorial hall director-general Liang Yung-fei (梁永斐) said.
Su Hsien-fa (蘇憲法), the society’s current president, has helped ensure that the works displayed each year show depth and breadth, Liang said.
By hosting the competitions and exhibitions, society members have built a “priceless” Taiwanese art history, and supported numerous students and young artists passionate about oil painting, he said.
The Cathay United Bank Foundation’s sponsorship of the competition is the “best model” of a multi-win situation for the art and corporate worlds, and for the society, he said.
Thanks to the sponsorship of the foundation, the society was able to raise the amount of the top prize from NT$30,000 to NT$200,000 this year, which improved both the quantity and quality of the submissions the society received, Su said.
A total of 130 entries were received this year, he said.
Artist Chou Sheng-chieh (周聖傑) won the gold award with a painting titled Child of March (三月的孩子), while the silver and bronze awards went to artists Wu Chen-lin (吳貞霖) and Wu Tai-chin (吳岱瑾) respectively.
The exhibition is open through Wednesday next week.
Several other exhibitions are also on view at the memorial, including “Brilliant Talent — A Commemorative Exhibition of Prof Wang Chung’s Calligraphy Art” (翰逸神飛 — 汪中教授書藝紀念展), which runs through Sept. 22.
Meanwhile, this year’s Art Expo Taiwan is to be held at the Taipei World Trade Center from Sept. 10 to 13.
Additional reporting by Chen Yu-hsun
NEW PAPERS: The US-born player, whose latest team is the Beijing Ducks qualified for ROC citizenship because both of his parents were born and raised in Taiwan Former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪), a Taiwanese-American, has become a Republic of China (ROC) citizen and received an ROC passport, raising hopes among basketball fans that the 32-year-old might make the national basketball team. Taipei City Councilor Chung Hsiao-ping (鍾小平), an independent, yesterday confirmed that he had accompanied Lin’s father and Lin’s agent when the father went to apply for Lin’s ROC passport. “He [Lin] is very willing to represent Taiwan in international games,” Chung said. Chung said that he, Lin’s father and Lin’s agent visited the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) in Taipei to express their gratitude to Minister of
OPEN FOR DISCUSSION: The NPP invited the former NBA star to familiarize himself with issues that Taiwanese are concerned about and to listen to their diverse voices The New Power Party (NPP) yesterday urged former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to learn more about the diversity of Taiwanese after he secured a Republic of China (ROC) passport, while some sports commentators said that playing for Taiwan might not be what motivated him to apply for the passport. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American rose to fame in 2012 after helping guide the New York Knicks out of a slump. He led them on a seven-game winning streak and to the playoffs that season, prompting the term “Linsanity” after several clutch plays. He has been playing for the Beijing Ducks since last year. The
‘HURT’: The contractor covered the totems’ lower bodies with skirts during restoration because they looked ‘vulgar,’ without informing their creator A Paiwan community in Pingtung County’s Mudan Township (牡丹) is angry and disappointed after a set of totems carved by a local artist were altered during restoration. The totems, carved by Hua Heng-ming (華恆明), had depicted Paiwan men and women with their lower bodies uncovered. Feeling that the totems in their original form were indecent, the contractor covered their lower halves with colorful skirts. After learning about the change, Hua said he felt “deeply hurt.” “The contractor made the change on his own, saying that the display of genitals was ‘vulgar,’” the Mudan Township Office said, adding that it would hold
STRONG SUPPORT: Amid US-China tensions, TSU acting chairwoman Chou Ni-an expects Trump to further side with Taiwan during a potential second presidential term The Taiwan Solidarity Union (TSU) yesterday called on Taiwanese and Taiwanese-Americans to support US President Donald Trump’s re-election bid, saying Trump has pursued policies to consolidate political and economic ties with Taiwan, and has proven to be a strong leader, standing up against China’s hegemonic ambitions and military provocations in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. “Our stance is based on the Taiwanese people’s pursuit of freedom and democracy, and that supporting Trump’s re-election is in the best interest of the nation,” TSU interim chairwoman Chou Ni-an (周倪安) told a news conference in Taipei. “From the many policies implemented by his administration that