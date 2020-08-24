Several senior members of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday attended a memorial service in Taipei for late former premier Hau Pei-tsun (郝柏村), who died on March 30 at the age of 100.
KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), who serves as KMT chairman, former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫), former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) were among those who attended the service.
Han and Chu declined media requests for comment, while Chiang, in response to media questions, reiterated the KMT’s support for local disease prevention efforts.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
Ma took the opportunity to respond to comments by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).
Tsai on Saturday said on Facebook that a person entrusted by the people to lead the nation should not think that “bowing down” on the issue of national sovereignty, or staying quiet about democratic values, can bring about peace, referring to Ma earlier that day criticizing her refusal to acknowledge the so-called “1992 consensus.”
The “1992 consensus,” a term former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) admitted making up in 2000, refers to a tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese Communist Party that both sides of the Taiwan Strait acknowledge there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.
Ma yesterday said that when he was president, from 2008 to 2016, Taiwan and China signed 23 agreements, each of which was “equal” and “reciprocal.”
When he and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) met in Singapore in 2015, the two were also on an equal footing, Ma said.
In his eight years in power, he never “kneeled,” while Tsai has done it “many times,” he said, listing as examples the Tsai administration’s handling of the Itu Aba Island (Taiping Island, 太平島), Japan’s expulsion of Taiwanese fishers near Okinotori Island and the Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement.
Meanwhile, former Taipei mayor Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌), one of Hau Pei-tsun’s two sons, said his father had hoped not to disturb his colleagues and friends, and to allow everyone to remember him in their own way.
Many elders wanted to pay their respects to Hau Pei-tsun, hence the memorial yesterday, he added.
Additional reporting by Sherry Hsiao
NEW PAPERS: The US-born player, whose latest team is the Beijing Ducks qualified for ROC citizenship because both of his parents were born and raised in Taiwan Former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪), a Taiwanese-American, has become a Republic of China (ROC) citizen and received an ROC passport, raising hopes among basketball fans that the 32-year-old might make the national basketball team. Taipei City Councilor Chung Hsiao-ping (鍾小平), an independent, yesterday confirmed that he had accompanied Lin’s father and Lin’s agent when the father went to apply for Lin’s ROC passport. “He [Lin] is very willing to represent Taiwan in international games,” Chung said. Chung said that he, Lin’s father and Lin’s agent visited the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) in Taipei to express their gratitude to Minister of
OPEN FOR DISCUSSION: The NPP invited the former NBA star to familiarize himself with issues that Taiwanese are concerned about and to listen to their diverse voices The New Power Party (NPP) yesterday urged former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to learn more about the diversity of Taiwanese after he secured a Republic of China (ROC) passport, while some sports commentators said that playing for Taiwan might not be what motivated him to apply for the passport. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American rose to fame in 2012 after helping guide the New York Knicks out of a slump. He led them on a seven-game winning streak and to the playoffs that season, prompting the term “Linsanity” after several clutch plays. He has been playing for the Beijing Ducks since last year. The
‘HURT’: The contractor covered the totems’ lower bodies with skirts during restoration because they looked ‘vulgar,’ without informing their creator A Paiwan community in Pingtung County’s Mudan Township (牡丹) is angry and disappointed after a set of totems carved by a local artist were altered during restoration. The totems, carved by Hua Heng-ming (華恆明), had depicted Paiwan men and women with their lower bodies uncovered. Feeling that the totems in their original form were indecent, the contractor covered their lower halves with colorful skirts. After learning about the change, Hua said he felt “deeply hurt.” “The contractor made the change on his own, saying that the display of genitals was ‘vulgar,’” the Mudan Township Office said, adding that it would hold
STRONG SUPPORT: Amid US-China tensions, TSU acting chairwoman Chou Ni-an expects Trump to further side with Taiwan during a potential second presidential term The Taiwan Solidarity Union (TSU) yesterday called on Taiwanese and Taiwanese-Americans to support US President Donald Trump’s re-election bid, saying Trump has pursued policies to consolidate political and economic ties with Taiwan, and has proven to be a strong leader, standing up against China’s hegemonic ambitions and military provocations in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. “Our stance is based on the Taiwanese people’s pursuit of freedom and democracy, and that supporting Trump’s re-election is in the best interest of the nation,” TSU interim chairwoman Chou Ni-an (周倪安) told a news conference in Taipei. “From the many policies implemented by his administration that