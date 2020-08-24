Kunal Nepali, a pharmaceutical scientist from India, was earlier this month awarded the Plum Blossom Card in recognition of his contributions to research on the treatment of gout and hyperuricemia cancers, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) said yesterday.
The special permanent residency card is given to foreign nationals who have made special contributions to Taiwan, have high-level professional or technical skills needed by Taiwan, or have invested more than NT$15 million (US$508,268) in the country.
Cardholders are also eligible to pursue a simplified application process for Republic of China citizenship, the NIA said.
Nepali, 35, is one of 119 foreign nationals to be awarded the Plum Blossom Card since it was introduced in 2009, it said.
An assistant professor at Taipei Medical University (TMU), Nepali in 2014 moved to Taiwan to join a cancer research team led by TMU professor Liou Jing-ping (劉景平), the NIA said in a statement.
Since then, he has contributed to the development of drugs for the treatment of gout and hyperuricemia cancers, it said, adding that Nepali’s contributions have been greatly beneficial to patients and researchers.
He has also received outstanding contribution awards from international scientific journals, including Bioorganic & Medicinal Chemistry Letters and The European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, for his work as a reviewer, the NIA said.
Nepali’s wife, Ritu Ojha, also studied at TMU and received a doctorate in pharmaceutical sciences in 2018, the NIA said, adding that the couple and their child would like to apply for Republic of China citizenship in the future.
NEW PAPERS: The US-born player, whose latest team is the Beijing Ducks qualified for ROC citizenship because both of his parents were born and raised in Taiwan Former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪), a Taiwanese-American, has become a Republic of China (ROC) citizen and received an ROC passport, raising hopes among basketball fans that the 32-year-old might make the national basketball team. Taipei City Councilor Chung Hsiao-ping (鍾小平), an independent, yesterday confirmed that he had accompanied Lin’s father and Lin’s agent when the father went to apply for Lin’s ROC passport. “He [Lin] is very willing to represent Taiwan in international games,” Chung said. Chung said that he, Lin’s father and Lin’s agent visited the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) in Taipei to express their gratitude to Minister of
OPEN FOR DISCUSSION: The NPP invited the former NBA star to familiarize himself with issues that Taiwanese are concerned about and to listen to their diverse voices The New Power Party (NPP) yesterday urged former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to learn more about the diversity of Taiwanese after he secured a Republic of China (ROC) passport, while some sports commentators said that playing for Taiwan might not be what motivated him to apply for the passport. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American rose to fame in 2012 after helping guide the New York Knicks out of a slump. He led them on a seven-game winning streak and to the playoffs that season, prompting the term “Linsanity” after several clutch plays. He has been playing for the Beijing Ducks since last year. The
‘HURT’: The contractor covered the totems’ lower bodies with skirts during restoration because they looked ‘vulgar,’ without informing their creator A Paiwan community in Pingtung County’s Mudan Township (牡丹) is angry and disappointed after a set of totems carved by a local artist were altered during restoration. The totems, carved by Hua Heng-ming (華恆明), had depicted Paiwan men and women with their lower bodies uncovered. Feeling that the totems in their original form were indecent, the contractor covered their lower halves with colorful skirts. After learning about the change, Hua said he felt “deeply hurt.” “The contractor made the change on his own, saying that the display of genitals was ‘vulgar,’” the Mudan Township Office said, adding that it would hold
STRONG SUPPORT: Amid US-China tensions, TSU acting chairwoman Chou Ni-an expects Trump to further side with Taiwan during a potential second presidential term The Taiwan Solidarity Union (TSU) yesterday called on Taiwanese and Taiwanese-Americans to support US President Donald Trump’s re-election bid, saying Trump has pursued policies to consolidate political and economic ties with Taiwan, and has proven to be a strong leader, standing up against China’s hegemonic ambitions and military provocations in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. “Our stance is based on the Taiwanese people’s pursuit of freedom and democracy, and that supporting Trump’s re-election is in the best interest of the nation,” TSU interim chairwoman Chou Ni-an (周倪安) told a news conference in Taipei. “From the many policies implemented by his administration that