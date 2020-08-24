Executive Yuan officials on Saturday urged the Legislative Yuan to prioritize the government’s budget proposals for a special relief package, the third-phase of the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program and the 2021 fiscal year in its upcoming session.
The Legislative Yuan holds two regular sessions per year — the first from February to May and the second from September to December.
Executive Yuan officials this month met with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus, government sources said, citing legislators as saying that the special relief package funding would probably pass a third reading in October.
Photo: Lin Liang-sheng, Taipei Times
The special relief package amounts to NT$210 billion (US$7.12 billion) in subsidies for companies hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as funding for COVID-19 vaccines, and was approved by the Executive Yuan on July 23.
The special funding not being approved during two extraordinary legislative sessions last month has affected the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, and the Ministry of Economic Affairs in delivering promised subsidies, the sources said.
The Executive Yuan on Aug. 13 approved the government budget for next year, with NT$2.16 trillion in expenditure and NT$2.45 trillion in revenue, as well as approving NT$230 billion for the Forward-looking program for next year and 2022, they said.
Meanwhile, the abolishment of the Control Yuan and Examination Yuan would likely be discussed in the upcoming session, while first cross-caucus discussion on required constitutional amendments are soon to be held, they said.
DPP caucus secretary-general Chung Chia-pin (鍾佳濱) on Saturday said that the passage of constitutional amendments depend on whether the parties would cooperate, adding that the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) attitude on this issue is crucial.
The Republic of China Constitution stipulates that a constitutional amendment requires three-fourths of legislative votes in a meeting with no less than three-fourths of legislators present — amounting to 85 required votes out of 113 legislators.
While the DPP holds 69 legislative seats, the KMT holds 35 — more than a quarter of all seats — and is capable of blocking a constitutional amendment proposal.
Additional reporting by Peng Wan-hsin
NEW PAPERS: The US-born player, whose latest team is the Beijing Ducks qualified for ROC citizenship because both of his parents were born and raised in Taiwan Former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪), a Taiwanese-American, has become a Republic of China (ROC) citizen and received an ROC passport, raising hopes among basketball fans that the 32-year-old might make the national basketball team. Taipei City Councilor Chung Hsiao-ping (鍾小平), an independent, yesterday confirmed that he had accompanied Lin’s father and Lin’s agent when the father went to apply for Lin’s ROC passport. “He [Lin] is very willing to represent Taiwan in international games,” Chung said. Chung said that he, Lin’s father and Lin’s agent visited the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) in Taipei to express their gratitude to Minister of
OPEN FOR DISCUSSION: The NPP invited the former NBA star to familiarize himself with issues that Taiwanese are concerned about and to listen to their diverse voices The New Power Party (NPP) yesterday urged former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to learn more about the diversity of Taiwanese after he secured a Republic of China (ROC) passport, while some sports commentators said that playing for Taiwan might not be what motivated him to apply for the passport. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American rose to fame in 2012 after helping guide the New York Knicks out of a slump. He led them on a seven-game winning streak and to the playoffs that season, prompting the term “Linsanity” after several clutch plays. He has been playing for the Beijing Ducks since last year. The
‘HURT’: The contractor covered the totems’ lower bodies with skirts during restoration because they looked ‘vulgar,’ without informing their creator A Paiwan community in Pingtung County’s Mudan Township (牡丹) is angry and disappointed after a set of totems carved by a local artist were altered during restoration. The totems, carved by Hua Heng-ming (華恆明), had depicted Paiwan men and women with their lower bodies uncovered. Feeling that the totems in their original form were indecent, the contractor covered their lower halves with colorful skirts. After learning about the change, Hua said he felt “deeply hurt.” “The contractor made the change on his own, saying that the display of genitals was ‘vulgar,’” the Mudan Township Office said, adding that it would hold
STRONG SUPPORT: Amid US-China tensions, TSU acting chairwoman Chou Ni-an expects Trump to further side with Taiwan during a potential second presidential term The Taiwan Solidarity Union (TSU) yesterday called on Taiwanese and Taiwanese-Americans to support US President Donald Trump’s re-election bid, saying Trump has pursued policies to consolidate political and economic ties with Taiwan, and has proven to be a strong leader, standing up against China’s hegemonic ambitions and military provocations in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. “Our stance is based on the Taiwanese people’s pursuit of freedom and democracy, and that supporting Trump’s re-election is in the best interest of the nation,” TSU interim chairwoman Chou Ni-an (周倪安) told a news conference in Taipei. “From the many policies implemented by his administration that