Taiwan-Brunei relations are gradually moving forward amid challenges, especially in the areas of agriculture, tourism, trade, education and people-to-people exchanges, Taiwan Representative to Brunei Andrew Lee (李憲章) said on Friday.
Lee, who assumed his post in August last year, spoke about the development of bilateral relations in a telephone interview with the Central News Agency.
People-to-people connections between Taiwan and Brunei are deep, Lee said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
For example, 10.3 percent, or about 47,000, of Brunei’s population of 460,000 people have ethnic Chinese ancestry. Among them, 80 percent can be traced to Taiwan’s outlying Kinmen Island, he said.
In the 1960s, when Southeast Asia was wary of communist infiltration, many ethnic Chinese in Brunei chose to study the Chinese language in Taiwan rather than in China, he said.
After returning, those students formed the Taiwan Graduates Association of Brunei. Today, the association, together with the Taiwan Business Association in Brunei Darussalam, continue to work to enhance Taiwan-Brunei relations, Lee said.
In terms of economic links, Brunei’s small market and its heavy reliance on natural gas and oil exports has limited trade with Taiwan. Last year, Taiwan-Brunei bilateral trade was US$170 million, making Brunei Taiwan’s 75th-largest trading partner.
In an effort to improve this situation, Lee has helped more than 30 Taiwanese companies participate in trade shows in Brunei for purposes of business matching.
He also invited a major fruit dealer in Brunei to visit Taiwan in November last year, which resulted in deals being signed with Taiwanese farmers.
In line with Brunei’s Vision 2035, which aims to boost economic diversification, Lee said that he sees prospects for agricultural cooperation.
“Taiwan is willing to introduce Agriculture 4.0, which incorporates new technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence and biodetection systems, to help Brunei achieve its goal of self-reliance in agricultural products,” Lee said.
Other experiences he said that Taiwan could share with Brunei include the development of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, which have created about 9 million employment opportunities in Taiwan, and the logistics industry, which could help boost Brunei’s retail industry.
Lee said that he hopes to introduce Taiwan’s vocational education system to Brunei, as well as to introduce Brunei to Taiwanese businesspeople as a springboard to other Halal food markets.
Due to the increased influence of China, the Bruneian government is cautious when engaging with Taiwan, he said.
“It is important to let the Bruneian government understand that Taiwan is here for friendship and cooperation,” Lee said.
NEW PAPERS: The US-born player, whose latest team is the Beijing Ducks qualified for ROC citizenship because both of his parents were born and raised in Taiwan Former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪), a Taiwanese-American, has become a Republic of China (ROC) citizen and received an ROC passport, raising hopes among basketball fans that the 32-year-old might make the national basketball team. Taipei City Councilor Chung Hsiao-ping (鍾小平), an independent, yesterday confirmed that he had accompanied Lin’s father and Lin’s agent when the father went to apply for Lin’s ROC passport. “He [Lin] is very willing to represent Taiwan in international games,” Chung said. Chung said that he, Lin’s father and Lin’s agent visited the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) in Taipei to express their gratitude to Minister of
OPEN FOR DISCUSSION: The NPP invited the former NBA star to familiarize himself with issues that Taiwanese are concerned about and to listen to their diverse voices The New Power Party (NPP) yesterday urged former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to learn more about the diversity of Taiwanese after he secured a Republic of China (ROC) passport, while some sports commentators said that playing for Taiwan might not be what motivated him to apply for the passport. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American rose to fame in 2012 after helping guide the New York Knicks out of a slump. He led them on a seven-game winning streak and to the playoffs that season, prompting the term “Linsanity” after several clutch plays. He has been playing for the Beijing Ducks since last year. The
‘HURT’: The contractor covered the totems’ lower bodies with skirts during restoration because they looked ‘vulgar,’ without informing their creator A Paiwan community in Pingtung County’s Mudan Township (牡丹) is angry and disappointed after a set of totems carved by a local artist were altered during restoration. The totems, carved by Hua Heng-ming (華恆明), had depicted Paiwan men and women with their lower bodies uncovered. Feeling that the totems in their original form were indecent, the contractor covered their lower halves with colorful skirts. After learning about the change, Hua said he felt “deeply hurt.” “The contractor made the change on his own, saying that the display of genitals was ‘vulgar,’” the Mudan Township Office said, adding that it would hold
It is time to say goodbye to the “Han wave,” Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said yesterday, following the party’s defeat in the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election on Saturday. The “Han wave” refers to former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) sudden rise in popularity during the 2018 nine-in-one elections. Lin, chief executive of the KMT’s Policy Committee, made the comment on Facebook early in the morning, just hours after former vice premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) of the Democratic Progressive Party won the by-election to fill the vacancy left by Han, who was removed from office after a recall vote