The Executive Yuan’s Consumer Protection Office yesterday said that an inspection found that 11 out of 15 hand sanitizer products, as well as four out of 11 Internet advertisements, failed to meet standards.
The office launched the inspection over reports that some hand wash solutions with alcohol content contained methanol and had caused some users to faint, develop permanent blindness or have epileptic seizures, office senior consumer ombudsman Wang Te-ming (王德明) said.
The inspection covered all solutions sold at brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce sites in May and June, he said.
Office secretary Ko Meng-chun (柯孟君) said that eight out of 15 products were found to contravene the Commodity Labeling Act (商品標示法) for failing to provide detailed label information in Chinese about the manufacturer, the manufacturing date and some of the core ingredients.
The Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Central Region Office has asked local governments to notify the companies in breach of the act to correct the labeling within a certain period or face fines of NT$20,000 to NT$200,000 (US$678 to US$6,776) until they comply with the law, Ko said.
Only two of the products specified on their labeling that they were intended for medical use, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) technical specialist Syu Jhih-yu (許芷瑀) said.
The other 13 contravened Article 69 of the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act (藥事法) for using words such as “disinfect” or “kills germs” on their labeling, which is punishable by fines of NT$600,000 to NT$25 million, Syu said.
The offending products have been confiscated and disposed of, she added.
According to Article 6 of the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act, products marketed as having the ability to kill germs or viruses, or cure or prevent diseases, are categorized as having a “curative effect,” which in effect makes them “drugs,” which must undergo clinical trials and be approved by the FDA, Syu said.
However, sanitizers marketed as “bacteriostatic” or “antimicrobial” are not considered mislabeled by the FDA, she said.
They fall under the jurisdiction of the Fair Trade Commission or the Ministry of Economic Affairs, which can require companies selling such products to provide documented laboratory test results, she added.
Of the 11 advertisements inspected by the office, four failed to meet standards, Environmental Protection Administration Department of Toxic and Chemical Substances Division Deputy Director Chen Shu-ling (陳淑玲) said.
The Japanese-made “Wonderful Spray” was fined NT$60,000 and its advertisements were removed from the Internet for contravening the Environmental Agents Control Act (環境用藥管理法).
Wang urged consumers to check the labeling of products before buying them and not to purchase products with smudged labeling or unclear description of products.
Additional reporting by Sean Lin
It is time to say goodbye to the “Han wave,” Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said yesterday, following the party’s defeat in the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election on Saturday. The “Han wave” refers to former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) sudden rise in popularity during the 2018 nine-in-one elections. Lin, chief executive of the KMT’s Policy Committee, made the comment on Facebook early in the morning, just hours after former vice premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) of the Democratic Progressive Party won the by-election to fill the vacancy left by Han, who was removed from office after a recall vote
POLICY PROPOSAL: Shorter quarantines with stricter test requirements would help keep the number of undetected asymptomatic cases low, preventing flare-ups of COVID-19 National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health vice dean Tony Chen (陳秀熙) yesterday said a classification for foreign countries based on COVID-19 infection risk should be introduced, and the mandatory 14-day quarantine shortened to five days with two mandatory tests for travelers from high-risk countries. New imported cases and foreign nationals testing positive after returning home from Taiwan has sparked public debate on whether the government should expand COVID-19 testing to all inbound travelers to better detect asymptomatic cases locally, he said. Taiwan has so far done a good job detecting most COVID-19 cases at its border, due to strict border
The US Department of State on Friday said it “strongly objects” to China’s attempts to “coerce” Taiwan, a day after the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced that it had conducted military exercises in the Taiwan Strait. A State Department spokesperson said in a statement that the US had consistently conveyed to China that it “strongly objects to its attempts to coerce Taiwan.” “We urge Beijing to honor its commitments to pursue a peaceful resolution of the Taiwan issue, return to dialogue with the democratically elected representatives of the people on Taiwan, and cease military provocations, as well as efforts to isolate
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION BID: To protect natural and Aboriginal areas, the county is to impose new rules for individual travelers and guided tours A registration system to limit visitors to the Hayou River (哈尤溪), a popular destination in the mountains of Pingtung County, is to be imposed to reduce the environmental impact of tourism, the Pingtung County Government said Hayouxi Hot Spring (哈尤溪溫泉) with its colorful cliff formations has attracted ever more visitors in the past few years despite its remote location. The county government in a press release on Friday said it has designed Wutai Township (霧台) a “Natural Environment and Cultural Scenic Area,” including the river as well as the Aboriginal Labuwan (大武部落), Adiri (阿禮部落) and Kabalelradhane (神山部落) communities, covering 14.35km2, featuring hiking