Chunghwa Telecom drew the most consumer complaints for its mobile communication services in June as construction of its 5G system slightly disrupted its 4G operations, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday.
Chunghwa and Taiwan Mobile launched their 5G service on June 30, Far EasTone Telecommunications launched its on July 3, and all three were building cell sites prior to their launches.
The commission received 432 complaints about mobile communications service, with 134 from Chunghwa Telecom customers, an increase of 37 percent over June last year and making it the only telecom to see an increase in consumer complaints, data showed.
Of its complaints, 270 were about poor connection quality, making that issue the No. 1 source of complaints, far ahead of the Nos. 2 and 3 issues: disputes over installation of service and changes in service contracts (52 cases) and service cancelations (19 cases).
Of the complaints against Chunghwa Telecom over poor connection quality, 68 were about voice communications service and 34 were about data service.
The commission said the poor connection quality of 4G service was largely due to the temporary shutdown of cell sites for software upgrades to prepare for 5G service.
The 4G and 5G systems were developed using different spectrums, and the latter has far fewer subscribers, the commission said.
It is not possible that the 4G system became slower because of congestion at the intermediate links of its core network, the NCC said, adding that it would ask Chunghwa to find ways to upgrade facilities without compromising service quality.
Chunghwa Telecom also discounted the idea that mutual interference in the 4G and 5G systems had led to problems, as they use different spectrums.
“We have been building the infrastructure for the 5G system in the past few months, and the cell sites used by both 4G and 5G systems need to be upgraded before they are reactivated. As such, cell sites would be temporarily shut down once, which could disrupt reception for 4G users for 10 to 15 minutes,” the telecom said.
It also denied deliberately slowing 4G data transmission speed so subscribers would want to migrate to 5G, adding that an internal test found that its 4G service transmits data faster than before 5G service was launched.
Certain areas might have experienced slower Internet transmission as the demand for data communication has dramatically increased since February and the outbreak of COVID-19, it said.
It is time to say goodbye to the “Han wave,” Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said yesterday, following the party’s defeat in the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election on Saturday. The “Han wave” refers to former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) sudden rise in popularity during the 2018 nine-in-one elections. Lin, chief executive of the KMT’s Policy Committee, made the comment on Facebook early in the morning, just hours after former vice premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) of the Democratic Progressive Party won the by-election to fill the vacancy left by Han, who was removed from office after a recall vote
POLICY PROPOSAL: Shorter quarantines with stricter test requirements would help keep the number of undetected asymptomatic cases low, preventing flare-ups of COVID-19 National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health vice dean Tony Chen (陳秀熙) yesterday said a classification for foreign countries based on COVID-19 infection risk should be introduced, and the mandatory 14-day quarantine shortened to five days with two mandatory tests for travelers from high-risk countries. New imported cases and foreign nationals testing positive after returning home from Taiwan has sparked public debate on whether the government should expand COVID-19 testing to all inbound travelers to better detect asymptomatic cases locally, he said. Taiwan has so far done a good job detecting most COVID-19 cases at its border, due to strict border
‘A RICH STORY’: People need to visit Taichung to experience real gourmet food, the transportation minister said, as 21 restaurants there made it to the Bib Gourmand list Seventy-five restaurants and street vendors in Taipei and Taichung made the Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand list this year, including 47 that were listed last year, the Tourism Bureau said yesterday. Insepctors from the Michelin Guide started rating restaurants and street vendor food in the nation’s capital in 2018. For the third edition this year, inspectors would evaluate the gourmet scenes in Taipei and, for the first time, Taichung. Before revealing the list of Michelin-starred restaurants, the guide first discloses its Bib Gourmand list, which contains restaurateurs and food vendors that serve high-quality three-course meals at a total cost of NT$1,000
The US Department of State on Friday said it “strongly objects” to China’s attempts to “coerce” Taiwan, a day after the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced that it had conducted military exercises in the Taiwan Strait. A State Department spokesperson said in a statement that the US had consistently conveyed to China that it “strongly objects to its attempts to coerce Taiwan.” “We urge Beijing to honor its commitments to pursue a peaceful resolution of the Taiwan issue, return to dialogue with the democratically elected representatives of the people on Taiwan, and cease military provocations, as well as efforts to isolate