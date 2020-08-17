A suspected data breach at the online bookstore TAAZE has caused 230 of its customers to be cheated out of an estimated total of NT$22 million (US$738,540), the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said yesterday.
Between Jan. 1 and Aug. 9, TAAZE customers reported to the bureau that they had been scammed after placing orders, the CIB said, adding that 45 of the cases — nearly 20 percent — were reported last week.
For example, a 35-year-old teacher surnamed Hsu (許), after buying NT$930 worth of books, received a call from someone who claimed to be a customer service employee at the online bookstore, the CIB said.
The scammer told Hsu that something had been wrong with his payment and that he had to revise it through a banking app.
Telling Hsu that he had accidentally selected to pay by multiple installments, the scammer made Hsu believe that he would help him undo the selection, while secretly siphoning funds from Hsu’s bank account, the CIB said.
Hsu only realized the scam after losing NT$790,000, it said, adding that a similar method has been used by scammers multiple times.
The CIB said the repeated scams indicate that there are security loopholes in TAAZE’s Web site and that account data had been stolen.
‘RELIABLE PARTNER’: US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar praised the ‘Taiwan model,’ saying that the nation brought its spirit to its COVID-19 response The first memorandum of understanding (MOU) on health cooperation between the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the US Department of Health and Human Services was yesterday signed at the Centers for Disease Control in Taipei. The memorandum was signed between the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US, by AIT Director Brent Christensen and Taiwan Council for US Affairs Chairperson Jen-ni Yang (楊珍妮). US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) witnessed the signing of the memorandum, designed to enhance the nations’
POLICY PROPOSAL: Shorter quarantines with stricter test requirements would help keep the number of undetected asymptomatic cases low, preventing flare-ups of COVID-19 National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health vice dean Tony Chen (陳秀熙) yesterday said a classification for foreign countries based on COVID-19 infection risk should be introduced, and the mandatory 14-day quarantine shortened to five days with two mandatory tests for travelers from high-risk countries. New imported cases and foreign nationals testing positive after returning home from Taiwan has sparked public debate on whether the government should expand COVID-19 testing to all inbound travelers to better detect asymptomatic cases locally, he said. Taiwan has so far done a good job detecting most COVID-19 cases at its border, due to strict border
‘A RICH STORY’: People need to visit Taichung to experience real gourmet food, the transportation minister said, as 21 restaurants there made it to the Bib Gourmand list Seventy-five restaurants and street vendors in Taipei and Taichung made the Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand list this year, including 47 that were listed last year, the Tourism Bureau said yesterday. Insepctors from the Michelin Guide started rating restaurants and street vendor food in the nation’s capital in 2018. For the third edition this year, inspectors would evaluate the gourmet scenes in Taipei and, for the first time, Taichung. Before revealing the list of Michelin-starred restaurants, the guide first discloses its Bib Gourmand list, which contains restaurateurs and food vendors that serve high-quality three-course meals at a total cost of NT$1,000
The US Department of State on Friday said it “strongly objects” to China’s attempts to “coerce” Taiwan, a day after the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced that it had conducted military exercises in the Taiwan Strait. A State Department spokesperson said in a statement that the US had consistently conveyed to China that it “strongly objects to its attempts to coerce Taiwan.” “We urge Beijing to honor its commitments to pursue a peaceful resolution of the Taiwan issue, return to dialogue with the democratically elected representatives of the people on Taiwan, and cease military provocations, as well as efforts to isolate