Charity auction to raise more than NT$150,000

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





A Taiwan Fund for Children and Families (TFCF) charity auction of paintings created by celebrities is expected to raise more than NT$150,000 for disadvantaged children.

Twelve entertainers, including singers Ku Yao-wei (古曜威) and Tang Xin (唐芯), actress Cynthia Khan (楊麗菁), news anchor Chang Ling-yu (張齡予) and comedian Jupiter (木星) of the This Group of People (這群人) YouTube channel, donated a combined 16 paintings to be auctioned for charity, said the TFCF, which celebrated its 70th anniversary on Saturday last week.

The paintings were exhibited at a Kingstone bookstore branch on Tingzhou Road (汀州路) in Taipei’s Zhongzheng District (中正) from Monday last week to yesterday.

Chloe, Chen Yu-chen, Mornin Chen, Kuai-kuai, Ku Yao-wei, Tang Hsin, Sheng Ya, Yang Hsiao-fan and Bu Ting (left to right) yesterday in Taipei hold up artworks they painted for the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families’ charity auction of paintings by celebrities. Photo: Hu Shun-hsiang, Taipei Times

At a news conference held at the bookstore yesterday, Ku, who previously served as a charity ambassador for the organization, said that in one his two paintings, titled Night (夜晚), the stars and the moon symbolize his fans, and the hope they give him.

Hopefully this will also spread to disadvantaged children, Ku said.

Ku also donated his government-issued Triple Stimulus Vouchers to the TFCF.

Online bidding for the artworks began at noon on Monday last week and is to end at noon today, the TFCF said.

Bidding for Ku’s painting started at NT$1 and hit NT$2,220 within 10 minutes, the organization said.

As of press time last night, the total amount of bids for the 16 paintings had passed NT$150,000, with six paintings attracting bids above NT$10,000, according to the auction’s Web site.

All proceeds from the auction would go to the organization’s anti-poverty program to help fund the education of disadvantaged children, the TFCF said.

A survey released on July 20 by the organization found that 55.5 percent of disadvantaged students did not have a personal desk at home, 76.9 percent did not have a quiet space for reading and 79.9 percent did not have reference books to help them complete their school assignments.