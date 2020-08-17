A Taiwan Fund for Children and Families (TFCF) charity auction of paintings created by celebrities is expected to raise more than NT$150,000 for disadvantaged children.
Twelve entertainers, including singers Ku Yao-wei (古曜威) and Tang Xin (唐芯), actress Cynthia Khan (楊麗菁), news anchor Chang Ling-yu (張齡予) and comedian Jupiter (木星) of the This Group of People (這群人) YouTube channel, donated a combined 16 paintings to be auctioned for charity, said the TFCF, which celebrated its 70th anniversary on Saturday last week.
The paintings were exhibited at a Kingstone bookstore branch on Tingzhou Road (汀州路) in Taipei’s Zhongzheng District (中正) from Monday last week to yesterday.
Photo: Hu Shun-hsiang, Taipei Times
At a news conference held at the bookstore yesterday, Ku, who previously served as a charity ambassador for the organization, said that in one his two paintings, titled Night (夜晚), the stars and the moon symbolize his fans, and the hope they give him.
Hopefully this will also spread to disadvantaged children, Ku said.
Ku also donated his government-issued Triple Stimulus Vouchers to the TFCF.
Online bidding for the artworks began at noon on Monday last week and is to end at noon today, the TFCF said.
Bidding for Ku’s painting started at NT$1 and hit NT$2,220 within 10 minutes, the organization said.
As of press time last night, the total amount of bids for the 16 paintings had passed NT$150,000, with six paintings attracting bids above NT$10,000, according to the auction’s Web site.
All proceeds from the auction would go to the organization’s anti-poverty program to help fund the education of disadvantaged children, the TFCF said.
A survey released on July 20 by the organization found that 55.5 percent of disadvantaged students did not have a personal desk at home, 76.9 percent did not have a quiet space for reading and 79.9 percent did not have reference books to help them complete their school assignments.
‘RELIABLE PARTNER’: US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar praised the ‘Taiwan model,’ saying that the nation brought its spirit to its COVID-19 response The first memorandum of understanding (MOU) on health cooperation between the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the US Department of Health and Human Services was yesterday signed at the Centers for Disease Control in Taipei. The memorandum was signed between the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US, by AIT Director Brent Christensen and Taiwan Council for US Affairs Chairperson Jen-ni Yang (楊珍妮). US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) witnessed the signing of the memorandum, designed to enhance the nations’
POLICY PROPOSAL: Shorter quarantines with stricter test requirements would help keep the number of undetected asymptomatic cases low, preventing flare-ups of COVID-19 National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health vice dean Tony Chen (陳秀熙) yesterday said a classification for foreign countries based on COVID-19 infection risk should be introduced, and the mandatory 14-day quarantine shortened to five days with two mandatory tests for travelers from high-risk countries. New imported cases and foreign nationals testing positive after returning home from Taiwan has sparked public debate on whether the government should expand COVID-19 testing to all inbound travelers to better detect asymptomatic cases locally, he said. Taiwan has so far done a good job detecting most COVID-19 cases at its border, due to strict border
‘A RICH STORY’: People need to visit Taichung to experience real gourmet food, the transportation minister said, as 21 restaurants there made it to the Bib Gourmand list Seventy-five restaurants and street vendors in Taipei and Taichung made the Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand list this year, including 47 that were listed last year, the Tourism Bureau said yesterday. Insepctors from the Michelin Guide started rating restaurants and street vendor food in the nation’s capital in 2018. For the third edition this year, inspectors would evaluate the gourmet scenes in Taipei and, for the first time, Taichung. Before revealing the list of Michelin-starred restaurants, the guide first discloses its Bib Gourmand list, which contains restaurateurs and food vendors that serve high-quality three-course meals at a total cost of NT$1,000
The US Department of State on Friday said it “strongly objects” to China’s attempts to “coerce” Taiwan, a day after the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced that it had conducted military exercises in the Taiwan Strait. A State Department spokesperson said in a statement that the US had consistently conveyed to China that it “strongly objects to its attempts to coerce Taiwan.” “We urge Beijing to honor its commitments to pursue a peaceful resolution of the Taiwan issue, return to dialogue with the democratically elected representatives of the people on Taiwan, and cease military provocations, as well as efforts to isolate