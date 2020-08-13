Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib yesterday said that he would join a delegation led by Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil on a visit to Taiwan at the end of this month.
The 90-member delegation is expected to include business, political and academic representatives.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan has this week received two delegations: one led by former Japanese prime minister Yoshiro Mori and the other by US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.
Photo: CNA
However, the two delegations were much smaller than the Czech delegation.
“I appreciate cross-party cooperation when it comes to a common cause. Deepening alliances with our foreign partners is a good example of such cooperation. I am honored that the Senate President Milos Vystrcil invited me on his trip to Taiwan,” Hrib wrote in Czech on Facebook yesterday.
Hrib’s post included a photograph of him sitting next to a suitcase with two emblems featuring the flags of the Republic of China and the Czech Republic.
Hrib, of the Czech Pirate Party, became mayor in November 2018, and has taken a stand against pressure from Beijing.
After canceling a sister-city agreement with Beijing, Hrib in January signed a sister-city deal with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) while Ko was visiting the Czech capital.
Taipei City Government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) yesterday said that Ko welcomes the visit of Hrib and Vystrcil.
Whether the two mayors would meet is being discussed, she added.
On June 9, Vystrcil confirmed his visit to Taiwan, after the Czech Senate on May 20 passed a resolution supporting the plan by 50-1.
Before taking a chartered flight to Taiwan, the members of the delegation are to isolate themselves at home for 14 days and must test negative for COVID-19 twice, Vystrcil said in an interview with the Central News Agency last week.
Giving another push to the plan, Vystrcil wrote in Czech on Facebook on Tuesday that most of the delegation would consist of entrepreneurs and business entities, followed by representatives from the academic and scientific communities, as well as eight senators.
Former Czech Senate president Jaroslav Kubera planned visit to Taiwan in February, but he died of a heart attack on Jan. 20.
His wife and daughter have linked his death to the Chinese embassy in the Czech Republic pressuring him not to visit.
Additional reporting by CNA
SPEEDING ELETRIC VEHICLES: Available without license requirements, the low-cost vehicles, especially if illicitly modified, can often reach a dangerous speed The government should crack down on illegal electric bicycles and scooters, the non-profit Consumers’ Foundation said on Friday, citing research on the potentially dangerous speed of the vehicles. Electric bicycles and lightweight electric scooters have gained popularity as they do not require registration and riders do not need licenses, the foundation said, adding that as many as 40 percent of them can reach speeds exceeding the legal limit of 25kph for non-licensed two-wheelers. Some consumers also purchased legal electric vehicles and modified them to reach higher speeds, it said. “If the government does not step up efforts to confiscate these
‘RELIABLE PARTNER’: US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar praised the ‘Taiwan model,’ saying that the nation brought its spirit to its COVID-19 response The first memorandum of understanding (MOU) on health cooperation between the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the US Department of Health and Human Services was yesterday signed at the Centers for Disease Control in Taipei. The memorandum was signed between the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US, by AIT Director Brent Christensen and Taiwan Council for US Affairs Chairperson Jen-ni Yang (楊珍妮). US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) witnessed the signing of the memorandum, designed to enhance the nations’
NEW CASE REPORTED: A man who returned from South Africa on a flight with the nation’s 460th and 461st cases has now tested positive for the disease The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday said that there is no need to test all arrivals to the nation for COVID-19, a policy the Executive Yuan supports. The center reported one new imported case, bringing the nation’s tally of confirmed cases to 477. The new case is a Taiwanese man in his 60s who on July 25 returned from South Africa, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC’s spokesman. The man had returned to Taiwan on the same flight as cases Nos. 460 and 461, reported on July 27, Chuang said. On July 24,
Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) yesterday tweeted a welcome to Somaliland’s first representative to Taiwan, Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud, who arrived on Friday. Mohamoud had “braved Chinese pressure” to take up his new post, Wu wrote. “The fact ‘sovereignty & friendship aren’t for sale’ deserves international recognition,” referring to a Somaliland media report earlier this month that Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi had rejected an offer by the Chinese government in exchange for ending its rapprochement with Taiwan. Wu also thanked the US National Security Council (NSC) for praising Taiwan-Somaliland ties. A council tweet on July 10 praised Taiwan