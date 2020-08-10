Two Control Yuan members have announced an investigation into government agencies for alleged leniency toward two Taiwanese-owned fishing boats accused of abusive labor practices toward migrant fishermen.
Wang Mei-yu (王美玉) and Wang Yu-ling (王幼玲) said in a press release on Friday that their investigation was triggered by a report by Greenpeace Southeast Asia in December last year that recounted the alleged use of forced labor, including excessive overtime, physical abuse and withholding of wages, against migrant fishermen on several distant-water fishing vessels, including two that are Taiwanese-owned.
An investigation is needed to determine whether leniency by local agencies was involved, they said.
Photo: Hsieh Chun-lin, Taipei Times
They also said that the government needs to come up with a viable solution to the issue of flag-of-convenience (FOC) vessels, which are often found to take part in illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, as well as forced labor or human trafficking.
Seabound: The Journey to Modern Slavery on the High Seas included testimonials from several Indonesian fishers who had worked on the Da Wang (大旺) and Chin Chun 12 (金春12), in which they described working conditions aboard the Taiwanese boats as inhumane.
They said that their work hours were different from those specified in their contracts and that they had not been paid the specified wages.
The report said the Da Wang is owned by Yong Feng Fishery Co, while the Chin Chun 12 is owned by Sheng Sheng Fishery Co, but both are FOC ships that are registered in Vanuatu.
Greenpeace Southeast Asia said the companies and individuals linked to the vessels named in the complaints had denied inhumane treatment of crews.
The Fisheries Agency on April 9 said that it had forwarded some cases based on the report to the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office for investigation.
It “does not tolerate the occurrence of violence and physical abuse aboard fishing vessels, and in the event any abuse or violence involving human trafficking is reported, the Fisheries Agency of Taiwan will forward such cases to the prosecutors’ office with jurisdiction. If any violation is confirmed, the Fisheries Agency will impose sanctions on the offenders accordingly,” it said.
Nevertheless, a Greenpeace Southeast Asia press release on June 2 said the two ships were still able to leave Taiwanese ports in May, despite the allegations against them.
It also said that three migrant fishermen from the Philippines aboard the Da Wang and Chin Chun 12 had reached out to the Foreign Fisher Human Rights Protection Alliance for help after their boats returned to Kaohsiung in April.
They said they had been treated inhumanely while at sea, echoing the situation described in the December report.
Greenpeace called on the government to abolish the FOC system to improve Taiwan’s fisheries management.
SPEEDING ELETRIC VEHICLES: Available without license requirements, the low-cost vehicles, especially if illicitly modified, can often reach a dangerous speed The government should crack down on illegal electric bicycles and scooters, the non-profit Consumers’ Foundation said on Friday, citing research on the potentially dangerous speed of the vehicles. Electric bicycles and lightweight electric scooters have gained popularity as they do not require registration and riders do not need licenses, the foundation said, adding that as many as 40 percent of them can reach speeds exceeding the legal limit of 25kph for non-licensed two-wheelers. Some consumers also purchased legal electric vehicles and modified them to reach higher speeds, it said. “If the government does not step up efforts to confiscate these
DIPLOMATIC MOVES: Beijing is reportedly pressing the state after reports of forming links with Taiwan, while the ministry is also planning to reopen its office in Guam soon A representative office is set to open in Somaliland at the end of this month, at the earliest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said yesterday amid reports that Beijing is sending a diplomatic delegation to the east African country. The ministry on July 1 announced that Taiwan and Somaliland would establish representative offices, following a report by the Somaliland Chronicle Web site. It said at the time that the two nations did not plan to establish formal ties. Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi has instructed close confidants to explore the possibility of “mutual recognition between Taiwan and Somaliland,” the Somaliland Chronicle reported
A Belgian man who tested positive for COVID-19 in Taiwan last week is likely to have contracted the disease in Taipei in late June, National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health vice dean Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Saturday reported that the man, who is in his 20s, came to Taiwan for work on May 3 and tested positive on Wednesday last week as he was about to depart. The man in March reported loss of taste and smell, the center said, adding that he worked in Changhua County, but visited Taipei several times,
NEW ERA: Taiwan, which has controlled its virus outbreak, now faces the challenge of safely resuming economic exchanges with other nations, Chang Shan-chwen said People should not focus entirely on having zero new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, but neglect overall control over the disease situation, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said yesterday. Chang made the remark at a forum in Taipei discussing the steps Taiwan should take in the post-pandemic era, organized by the Chinese-language magazine Global Views Monthly. Chang, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), and Stanford University’s Center for Policy, Outcomes and Prevention director C. Jason Wang (王智弘) each made a presentation, followed by a panel discussion with Chang, Wang and Buddhist Tzu