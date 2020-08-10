The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) has reportedly tapped caucus secretary-general Cheng Li-wun (鄭麗文) to serve as its spokesperson for issues related to constitutional amendments.
Party headquarters chose Cheng over caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲), because it considered Lin as being prone to making remarks that could be at odds with its stance, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Saturday, adding that the appointment of a spokesperson was aimed at preventing such contradictions.
While Lin and some other KMT lawmakers have expressed support for abolishing the Control Yuan and the Examination Yuan, most KMT members oppose the move, the sources said.
Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
The public is unlikely to approve calls to transfer the Control Yuan’s investigative powers to the Legislative Yuan, as the public largely has a negative view about the legislature, they said.
Even if the KMT persists in its bid to abolish the two branches of government, Control Yuan President Chen Chu (陳菊), whose appointment was approved by the legislature last month, would still serve out her six-year term until 2026, the sources said.
KMT headquarters is inclined to shift the focus to formulating draft constitutional amendments that would allow opposition parties to provide more checks and balances on the government, they said.
KMT hardliners have doubts about abolishing the branches, as they were established in accordance with Sun Yat-sen’s (孫逸仙) “five branches” ideal, they added.
Even though KMT Legislator Lai Shyh-bao (賴士葆) had said that he supported abolishing the two, he likely wanted to double down on the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) claim that it would work toward that aim, as he believed that the DPP was not serious about the issue, they said.
A source from the KMT’s think tank echoed the views, saying that hardcore KMT supporters would not approve of Sun’s political system being dismantled.
The KMT would not let the DPP take advantage of the situation and score political points by claiming that it wants to eliminate the two branches, which is unlikely, as such a proposal would need to pass a referendum after garnering the support of at least 75 percent of lawmakers, they said.
The KMT’s draft constitutional amendments would be unveiled after the legislature officially forms a “constitutional amendment committee” in the next legislative session, they said.
