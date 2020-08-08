DIPLOMACY
Women’s project backed
Taiwan would support a US project called the 2X Women’s Initiative, which is aimed at tackling economic challenges faced by women in developing countries, Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) said in Washington on Thursday. “Taiwan will support training programs under the 2X initiative, which seeks to advance women’s economic empowerment and nurture the full potential of women as contributors to equitable growth and sustainable development in their communities,” Hsiao said in a release on the Web site of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US. In a release on the same day, the US International Development Finance Corp said that it welcomed Taiwan’s sponsorship of a new US$350,000 partnership to support women’s entrepreneurship and advance gender-smart investments in developing countries. The 2X Women’s Initiative, part of the White House’s Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative, is run by the corporation, a US federal government development bank that partners with the private sector to finance solutions to major challenges in developing countries.
DIPLOMACY
Milos Vystrcil outlines visit
Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil on Thursday said that he would lead a delegation to Taiwan this month to promote stronger economic and technological cooperation between the two countries. The leader of the upper house of the Czech parliament said that common values such as freedom, democracy and national sovereignty would be on his agenda when he speaks with Taiwanese politicians. The two countries have followed a similar path in their transition to democracy and he is pleased to “finally get a chance to see the people of Taiwan, who I think have achieved a great success,” Vystrcil said. The delegation is to leave Prague on Aug. 29 on a chartered flight for Taipei, where Vystrcil, business leaders, scientists and other members of the Czech Senate would stay until Sept. 4.
FOOD
Health permit rules unveiled
Food items that have not received health food permits would not be allowed to be billed as “healthy” or a “health food” from July 1, 2022, to avoid confusion, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday. In a revised directive about food labels, the FDA said that items without a permit would not be allowed to use the word “healthy” in their names to avoid misleading people into believing that they are certified health food products. Food Safety Division head Lee Wan-chen (李婉媜) said that the FDA took the measure after many people asked about a rising number of food items that are promoted as healthy, but do not bear the FDA’s health food label.
CRIME
Drug arrests increase
Police in Taipei arrested more people on charges related to drug dealing in the first half of this year than in the same period last year, the Taipei City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division said on Monday. From January to June 458 people were arrested in Taipei on such charges, up by 67, or 17.14 percent, from a year earlier, police official Sun Fu-tso (孫福佐) said. The increase was not surprising, considering that the number of cases per year has been on the rise, from 758 in 2017 to 832 in 2018 and 894 last year. Dealers often use delivery services to facilitate drug trades, police said, adding that delivery workers had reported suspicious packages they were asked to deliver.
DIPLOMATIC MOVES: Beijing is reportedly pressing the state after reports of forming links with Taiwan, while the ministry is also planning to reopen its office in Guam soon A representative office is set to open in Somaliland at the end of this month, at the earliest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said yesterday amid reports that Beijing is sending a diplomatic delegation to the east African country. The ministry on July 1 announced that Taiwan and Somaliland would establish representative offices, following a report by the Somaliland Chronicle Web site. It said at the time that the two nations did not plan to establish formal ties. Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi has instructed close confidants to explore the possibility of “mutual recognition between Taiwan and Somaliland,” the Somaliland Chronicle reported
‘IMMORAL, INSINCERE’: Huang Kun-huei said that Ma was ‘distorting history’ in claiming that Lee Teng-hui laid the foundation for the so-called ‘1992 consensus’ Former Presidential Office secretary-general Huang Kun-huei (黃昆輝) on Saturday rejected former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) claim that former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) had been a proponent of Beijing’s “one China” principle. Lee, who served as president from 1988 to 2000, died in Taipei on Thursday last week. After visiting the Taipei Guest House on Saturday to pay his respects to Lee, Ma posted on Facebook that “28 years ago on this day” Lee hosted a session of the now-defunct National Unification Council, during which he passed a resolution on the “one China” principle. That resolution became the basis of the Chinese Nationalist Party’s
NEW ERA: Taiwan, which has controlled its virus outbreak, now faces the challenge of safely resuming economic exchanges with other nations, Chang Shan-chwen said People should not focus entirely on having zero new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, but neglect overall control over the disease situation, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said yesterday. Chang made the remark at a forum in Taipei discussing the steps Taiwan should take in the post-pandemic era, organized by the Chinese-language magazine Global Views Monthly. Chang, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), and Stanford University’s Center for Policy, Outcomes and Prevention director C. Jason Wang (王智弘) each made a presentation, followed by a panel discussion with Chang, Wang and Buddhist Tzu
A Belgian man who tested positive for COVID-19 in Taiwan last week is likely to have contracted the disease in Taipei in late June, National Taiwan University (NTU) College of Public Health vice dean Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Saturday reported that the man, who is in his 20s, came to Taiwan for work on May 3 and tested positive on Wednesday last week as he was about to depart. The man in March reported loss of taste and smell, the center said, adding that he worked in Changhua County, but visited Taipei several times,