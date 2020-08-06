The Hakka Affairs Council yesterday released a collection of stories highlighting people who have returned or moved to Hakka communities.
Hakka communities refer to areas that have been listed as “key development areas of Hakka culture” by the council.
Under the Hakka Basic Act (客家基本法), townships, cities and districts in which Hakka make up more than one-third of the total population are listed as “key development areas of Hakka culture” to “enhance the inheritance and development of the Hakka language, culture, and cultural industries.”
Photo: CNA
The new book, titled Zon Loi Liau, expands on a 50-episode television program — Hsing Chuan Wo Chuang (行轉我庄) — the council produced with Formosa TV last year, the council said.
In the program, which can be watched online, people who have settled down in Hakka communities share their stories about living there, their interactions with the land and how they have found themselves, it said.
In the book, the council brings together the stories of 66 entrepreneurs and young people living and working in Hakka communities, the council said, adding that it is available for purchase.
Some of the people are successful businesspeople who have returned to their hometowns to give back to the local community, while others are young farmers incorporating new technology in their practices, it said.
In Hakka, zon (轉) means “return,” council Minister Yiong Con-ziin (楊長鎮), who wrote the foreword for the book, said at the launch of the book in Taipei.
To return also implies a fulfillment of one’s nostalgia for the land, he said.
Yiong, a Hakka born in Miaoli County, said that he admires and envies people who return to live in Hakka communities.
The council has released a booklet along with the book containing text written by Hakka author Kao Yi-feng (高翊峰) for the television program last year.
Kao’s text was used to introduce each episode in the series.
Additional reporting by CNA
