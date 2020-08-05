The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) should distribute nearly NT$30 million (US$1.02 million) in overtime pay it owes its workers, cancel a new work schedule set to be implemented next year and start negotiations with the Taiwan Railway Union, the union demanded yesterday morning as it launched a protest in front of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications in Taipei.
TRA workers have yet to receive overtime pay they are due for May and June, due to a budget shortfall, the union said.
“Employees are supposed to receive their salaries for the previous month on the 25th of each month. However, when checking the receipts of our salaries in June and last month, train dispatchers and conductors did not see the overtime pay that was supposed to be in their accounts,” the union said.
Photo: Cheng Wei-chi, Taipei Times
TRA Transportation Department employees have received an official letter saying that it would implement a new work schedule next year, which the union said would reduce their pay.
The agency organized the new schedule without adequate communication with its employees, and it plans to suspend overtime pay and force workers to accept its new schedule, the union said.
Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said that the ministry would facilitate negotiations between the agency and the union, and expedite the distribution of overtime pay for TRA workers.
“The agency has in recent years recruited 4,000 new workers. We want to make sure that the workload of frontline employees can be eased, and they are paid accordingly. At the beginning of this year, we secured the legal right to distribute employees’ benefits, which include overtime pay,” Lin said.
However, the TRA said that it has submitted an analysis of the additional funding needed for overtime pay to the ministry.
The Taiwan Railway Labor Union, which is also affiliated with the agency, said that it would help the TRA communicate with ministry officials.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday found four men guilty of attempted murder in the 2017 stabbing of Spanish surfer Ignacio Prio on a Pingtung County beach in the final ruling in the case, sentencing them to three-and-a-half to six years in prison. The defendants had appealed their convictions for attempted murder in the first and second rulings, which had also led to prison sentences ranging from three-and-a-half years to six years. The then-42-year-old Prio went to Jialeshui Beach (佳樂水) near Kenting (墾丁) on March 31, 2017, was attacked after he asked four men to remove their fishing lines from an area
‘IMMORAL, INSINCERE’: Huang Kun-huei said that Ma was ‘distorting history’ in claiming that Lee Teng-hui laid the foundation for the so-called ‘1992 consensus’ Former Presidential Office secretary-general Huang Kun-huei (黃昆輝) on Saturday rejected former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) claim that former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) had been a proponent of Beijing’s “one China” principle. Lee, who served as president from 1988 to 2000, died in Taipei on Thursday last week. After visiting the Taipei Guest House on Saturday to pay his respects to Lee, Ma posted on Facebook that “28 years ago on this day” Lee hosted a session of the now-defunct National Unification Council, during which he passed a resolution on the “one China” principle. That resolution became the basis of the Chinese Nationalist Party’s
NEW ERA: Taiwan, which has controlled its virus outbreak, now faces the challenge of safely resuming economic exchanges with other nations, Chang Shan-chwen said People should not focus entirely on having zero new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, but neglect overall control over the disease situation, Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) specialist advisory panel convener Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) said yesterday. Chang made the remark at a forum in Taipei discussing the steps Taiwan should take in the post-pandemic era, organized by the Chinese-language magazine Global Views Monthly. Chang, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), and Stanford University’s Center for Policy, Outcomes and Prevention director C. Jason Wang (王智弘) each made a presentation, followed by a panel discussion with Chang, Wang and Buddhist Tzu
ANOTHER IMPORT: A Filipina who arrived on Friday to visit family developed a fever on Saturday and test results yesterday were positive, making her Taiwan’s 465th case The government’s real-name mask purchasing system is to be continued until at least the end of the year, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported a new imported COVID-19 case from the Philippines. The center would continue to requisition mask production to ensure people can buy masks using the real-name system until the end of December, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman. While the CECC requisitions about 8 million masks per day to ensure there are enough for the real-name system, more than 10 million masks are produced per day