Singapore Airlines to resume three weekly services

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Singapore Airlines yesterday said that it would resume three weekly services to Taiwan next month after air traffic between the two counties was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets for flights to Singapore and other destinations in the airline’s network are available now, it said.

Starting on Sept. 2, flights between Taiwan and Singapore would operate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays using Boeing 787-10s, the airline said.

On Wednesdays and Fridays, flights would depart from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 5:45pm and arrive in Singapore at 10:15pm, while those departing from Singapore would leave at 11:45am and arrive in Taoyuan at 4:40pm, it said.

On Saturdays, flights from Taiwan would depart at 2:20pm and land in Singapore at 6:55pm, while flights from Singapore would leave at 8:20am and arrive in Taiwan at 1:30pm, it said.

The airline said it is offering greater flexibility to ensure that people can plan their travel during a challenging time, with those making new bookings after March 5 to get unlimited complimentary rebookings for flights on or before Aug. 31 and a one-time complimentary rebooking for flights after Aug. 31.

People are encouraged to visit the COVID-19 Information Center on the airline’s Web site to learn more about precautionary measures against the virus, as well as transit and travel advisories, it said.

The airline said that it also has codeshare flights with budget airline Scoot.

People with Singapore Airlines tickets for Scoot-operated flights can transit in Singapore for travel to any of Singapore Airlines’ destinations, it said.

However, entry into Singapore is not allowed, it said.

Cabin baggage is normally limited to 3kg on Scoot flights and must be securely stowed under the front seat, Singapore Airlines said.

However, with Singapore Airlines tickets, economy-class passengers are entitled to up to 35kg of checked baggage on flights operated by Scoot and business-class passengers up to 40kg, it said.