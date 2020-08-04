Last poll results released before Kaohsiung election

Kaohsiung City Councilor Wu Yi-jheng (吳益政) of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) is closing in on Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), although they both trail far behind former vice premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁), the Democratic Progressive Party’s candidate for the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election, an opinion poll found.

Wu’s campaign office yesterday held a news conference to announce the survey results, as polls cannot be released 10 days before an election, which means as of 12am tomorrow for the Kaohsiung vote on Saturday next week.

The All Dimensions Public Research poll found that 46.2 percent of respondents support Chen, 13.9 percent back Lee and 7.7 percent favor Wu, while 32.2 percent said they had no comment, All Dimensions chief executive Huang Chih-cheng (黃志呈) told reporters.

Former vice premier Chen Chi-mai, in white in the back of the truck, the Democratic Progressive Party Kaohsiung mayoral by-election candidate, waves to supporters yesterday while stumping in the city. Photo: Hung Chen-hung, Taipei Times

However, when the poll asked those who supported Lee or had no comment an additional question — “as news reports imply that it would be impossible for Jane Lee to win because she plagiarized her master’s degree thesis, would you be willing to vote for Wu Yi-jheng to counteract the DPP?” — 46.5 percent said they would back Chen, 12.8 percent backed Lee and 11.5 percent favored Wu, while 29.2 percent had no comment, he said.

Separately yesterday, Wu filed a Control Yuan petition, asking former Kaohsiung mayor and newly installed Control Yuan President Chen Chu (陳菊) to ask the Executive Yuan “to give back” the NT$81.8 billion (US$2.77 billion at the current exchange rate) in tax revenues the central government owes following the merger of Kaohsiung county and city into a special municipality in 2010 through 2015.

Meanwhile, Lee said the final poll of the city’s residents would be on the results of the Aug. 15 vote.

Kaohsiung City Councilor Wu Yi-jheng, back row, center, the Taiwan People’s Party Kaohsiung mayoral by-election candidate, joins supporters outside the Control Yuan in Taipei yesterday to urge Control Yuan President Chen Chu to push the central government to return tax revenues for the years 2010 to 2015 to the Kaohsiung City Government. Photo: Hsieh Chun-lin, Taipei Times

Additional reporting by Wang Rong-hsiang and Hsieh Chun-lin