Kaohsiung City Councilor Wu Yi-jheng (吳益政) of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) is closing in on Kaohsiung City Councilor Jane Lee (李眉蓁) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), although they both trail far behind former vice premier Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁), the Democratic Progressive Party’s candidate for the Kaohsiung mayoral by-election, an opinion poll found.
Wu’s campaign office yesterday held a news conference to announce the survey results, as polls cannot be released 10 days before an election, which means as of 12am tomorrow for the Kaohsiung vote on Saturday next week.
The All Dimensions Public Research poll found that 46.2 percent of respondents support Chen, 13.9 percent back Lee and 7.7 percent favor Wu, while 32.2 percent said they had no comment, All Dimensions chief executive Huang Chih-cheng (黃志呈) told reporters.
Photo: Hung Chen-hung, Taipei Times
However, when the poll asked those who supported Lee or had no comment an additional question — “as news reports imply that it would be impossible for Jane Lee to win because she plagiarized her master’s degree thesis, would you be willing to vote for Wu Yi-jheng to counteract the DPP?” — 46.5 percent said they would back Chen, 12.8 percent backed Lee and 11.5 percent favored Wu, while 29.2 percent had no comment, he said.
Separately yesterday, Wu filed a Control Yuan petition, asking former Kaohsiung mayor and newly installed Control Yuan President Chen Chu (陳菊) to ask the Executive Yuan “to give back” the NT$81.8 billion (US$2.77 billion at the current exchange rate) in tax revenues the central government owes following the merger of Kaohsiung county and city into a special municipality in 2010 through 2015.
Meanwhile, Lee said the final poll of the city’s residents would be on the results of the Aug. 15 vote.
Photo: Hsieh Chun-lin, Taipei Times
Additional reporting by Wang Rong-hsiang and Hsieh Chun-lin
Photo: Screen grab from the Internet
Proposed legislation in the US outlines three conditions in which Washington would be authorized to protect Taiwan were China to invade, a report said yesterday. US Representative Ted Yoho this month said he would introduce a Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act, which would authorize US military force if China were to invade Taiwan-controlled areas, including its outlying islands. According to a version of the bill obtained by the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the sister paper of the Taipei Times), the bill lists three conditions in which a US president would be authorized to use military force to protect Taiwan: If China uses military force
Two new commuter trains are scheduled to be launched in January next year, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said yesterday. The acquisition of EMU-900 commuter train cars is part of the railway operator’s plan to replace 589 train cars that have been in operation for more than three decades. The agency has also placed orders to buy 600 intercity train cars. The first batch of 20 EMU-900 cars is to be delivered to the nation in September, although delivery might be delayed until October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said. The batch would be formed into two trains of 10
The Supreme Court on Tuesday found four men guilty of attempted murder in the 2017 stabbing of Spanish surfer Ignacio Prio on a Pingtung County beach in the final ruling in the case, sentencing them to three-and-a-half to six years in prison. The defendants had appealed their convictions for attempted murder in the first and second rulings, which had also led to prison sentences ranging from three-and-a-half years to six years. The then-42-year-old Prio went to Jialeshui Beach (佳樂水) near Kenting (墾丁) on March 31, 2017, was attacked after he asked four men to remove their fishing lines from an area
MEDICINAL HERB: The FRIL protein extracted from hyacinth beans helped laboratory mice survive H1N1 infection and effectively neutralized the coronavirus A protein isolated from hyacinth beans, a medicinal herb known for centuries, has been found to restrict the activities of SARS-CoV-2 and influenza viruses in laboratory experiments, a team of Academia Sinica researchers said yesterday. The beans’ curative effect is documented in the 16th-century Chinese medicine classic Compendium of Materia Medica (本草綱目) and they are also a food source in some countries, the Genomics Research Center’s Chemical Biology Division Director Alex Ma (馬徹) told a news conference in Taipei. Center senior research specialist Jan Jia-tsrong (詹家琮) experimented with up to 500 medicinal herbs to see if they could restrict influenza viruses and