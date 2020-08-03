Leading traditional artists and crafts people recognized

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





Six preservers of traditional performing arts and craftsmanship were recognized by the Ministry of Culture on Saturday.

Wang Jen-hsin (王仁心) and Chen Feng-kuei (陳鳳桂) were recognized in the performing arts category for their efforts to preserve koi-a-hi or gezai opera (歌仔戲, Taiwanese opera), while in the craftsmanship category, Chen Hui-mei (陳惠美) was recognized for silk-wrapped flowers (纏花), Liu Chien-shao (劉千韶) for embroidery, Huang Lan-ye (黃蘭葉) for kesi (緙絲) silk tapestry and Chen Chi-tsun (陳啟村) for wood carving, the ministry said.

Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) presented the six with certificates at a ceremony held by the Bureau of Cultural Heritage in Taipei.

Lee thanked the “national treasures” on behalf of the nation, saying they have dedicated a lifetime of strength, time and talent to preserving and passing down traditional arts.

Their dedication has highlighted the nation’s cultural strength, and allowed Taiwan’s diverse and rich culture to be seen by the world, he said.

The ministry would continue to integrate and increase the resources for the bureau, the National Center for Traditional Arts and the National Taiwan Craft Research and Development Institute, and invest more money so that all Taiwanese would be able to develop an appreciation and understanding of the nation’s culture, and to let the world better see Taiwan, Lee said.

An exhibition of work by the six is on display at the Cultural Heritage Park in Taichung from 9am to 6pm through Saturday next week, the ministry said.