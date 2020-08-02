Saying he was deeply saddened over the passing of former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) yesterday recalled Lee as a man of perseverance and strong willpower.
Wang, the nation’s longest-serving legislative speaker, had held the position for 17 years from 1999 to 2016.
Like Lee, Wang served as a Taiwan-born official to the KMT, which in the decades after 1949 saw its leadership dominated by Mainlanders who fled to Taiwan from China after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War.
In response to media queries to verify claims that he and Lee had once stood together in the rain for 10 minutes while attempting to visit then-National Assembly members who refused to meet them, Wang said it was true, and that Lee’s insistence at the time demonstrated his spirit of perseverance and willpower.
Lee cared very much about the country, Wang said, adding that the last time he saw the former president was short after Lee was in February admitted to Taipei Veterans General Hospital.
While Lee had initially expressed that he was looking forward to Wang’s visit, he was asleep when Wang arrived, and the two did not have the chance to talk, Wang said.
He recalled fondly the contributions Lee made to the development of democracy in Taiwan, which put the nation on firm ground, Wang said.
Lee had been responsible for six constitutional amendments that removed temporary clauses from the constitution and made the National Assembly obsolete, as well as making the premier an appointed position, he said.
In effect, this served as a complete reform of the legislature, and in 1992 a new democratic legislature emerged, he said.
Taiwan under Lee also joined APEC as a sovereign state, and Lee introduced allowances for elderly farmers, he said.
“Lee was both a politician and a strategist, and in terms of his thought processes, he stood out from the rest,” Wang said at his home in Kaohsiung’s Lujhu District (路竹).
Wang recalled working with Lee at the Sino-American Joint Commission on Rural Reconstruction (now the Council of Agriculture) and watching Lee continuously rise in the ranks of government until he became president.
In 1992, Lee recommended Wang for the position of KMT caucus secretary-general, which he then held concurrently with the post of vice chairman of the KMT Central Policy Committee. During his time in these posts, he found it remarkable that Lee never interfered with the legislature, he said.
Lee had also wanted him to run for president, Wang said, but added that he never committed to the idea out of concerns over the KMT’s future.
Wang said he would be visiting Taipei tomorrow to pay his respects to Lee.
The military is looking into countermeasures against the possible use of a “drone swarm” as part of a Chinese “decapitation strike” against Taiwan, a military official said on Saturday. The comments came after China’s Xinhua news agency reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Thursday visited the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Aviation University, where he toured its drone experiment labs. According to the report, Xi instructed the university to put more effort into drone research as the technology is changing how war is conducted, and told the school to improve its production facilities related to drones and step
Proposed legislation in the US outlines three conditions in which Washington would be authorized to protect Taiwan were China to invade, a report said yesterday. US Representative Ted Yoho this month said he would introduce a Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act, which would authorize US military force if China were to invade Taiwan-controlled areas, including its outlying islands. According to a version of the bill obtained by the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the sister paper of the Taipei Times), the bill lists three conditions in which a US president would be authorized to use military force to protect Taiwan: If China uses military force
International students seeking to continue their tertiary education in Taiwan or transfer between universities are not required to leave the nation for a “visa run,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. Foreign nationals who hold a visitor’s or resident visa for the purpose of studying Mandarin, academic exchanges, joining family or employment can apply within Taiwan for a student visa for degree programs, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a statement. International students with a valid student Alien Resident Certificate can also change schools at the tertiary level without leaving the country, Ou said. Her remarks followed a
Two new commuter trains are scheduled to be launched in January next year, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said yesterday. The acquisition of EMU-900 commuter train cars is part of the railway operator’s plan to replace 589 train cars that have been in operation for more than three decades. The agency has also placed orders to buy 600 intercity train cars. The first batch of 20 EMU-900 cars is to be delivered to the nation in September, although delivery might be delayed until October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency said. The batch would be formed into two trains of 10