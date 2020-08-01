The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) is searching for five young people to represent the nation at an enviromental event in the US next year to share their vision with other global youth leaders.
The recruitment, which runs until Nov. 6, is the first of its kind in Taiwan, the EPA said on Monday, adding that it hopes to find young people, aged under 30, who can lead others in solving a series of environmental problems.
Two of the five recruits will receive full subsidies to participate in the EE 30 Under 30 Class of 2021 held by the North American Association for Environmental Education (NAAEE) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, it said.
“Each year NAAEE opens the search to find 30 game-changing leaders under 30 years of age who are using environmental education to build a sustainable future for all,” the NAAEE’s Web site says.
The younger generation are using their own way to raise awareness about environmental protection, the EPA said, citing as examples environmental activists Xiuhtezcatl Martinez and Greta Thunberg.
Martinez, a 20-year-old American hip-hop artist, has been delivering speeches around the world to encourage young people to find their own ways to combat climate change, the EPA said.
“As humans, we have enormous power to shape the world we live in, so we should also take on the responsibility to take care of the land and Earth,” it quoted him as saying.
Thunberg, 17, gained international recognition after she and several other Swedish students in 2018 organized a school climate strike movement under the name “Fridays for Future.”
It later evolved into international movement, with students around the world taking time off from class on Fridays to join demonstrations to demand that political leaders take action against climate change.
There will be four recruitment orientations: Aug. 11 in Taipei, Sept. 4 in Hualien County, Sept. 7 in Kaohsiung and Sept. 8 in Taichung.
The selection will be divided into two stages — a review of applicants’ written submissions followed by a personal presentation and question-and-answer session, the EPA said.
More information can be found at www.youthleader.com.tw, it added.
