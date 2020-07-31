Taiwan News Quick Take

DIPLOMACY

Japan donation announced

Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) donated NT$840,000 to Japanese disaster relief funding on behalf of the government, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said yesterday. Torrential rain in Japan has caused more than 100 deaths, with many more missing, on Kyushu island, as well as Gifu and Nagano prefectures. The donation was accepted by Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Chief Representative Hiroyasu Izumi. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) sent a message to the Japanese government via Twitter in Mandarin and Japanese, Ou said. Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and Taiwan-Japan Relations Association President Chiou I-jen (邱義仁) also conveyed their best wishes to their Japanese counterparts, she said. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wrote a response to Tsai on Twitter, thanking her and saying of Taiwan: “A friend in need is a friend indeed.” Taiwan hopes to work with Japan on disaster prevention and mitigation, Ou said. Ou said that questions about donations to China, which faces huge agricultural losses after flooding there, should be directed to the Mainland Affairs Office.

POLITICS

KMT events announced

Events to promote the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) foreign diplomacy are aimed at drawing people interested in participating in public affairs and channels to express the KMT’s ideas, it said yesterday. The events would help the KMT promote party-to-party diplomacy internationally and build on existing efforts to reach out to foreign media, international non-government organizations and international affairs academics, it said. The KMT in May announced that it was re-establishing its International Affairs Division, in line with KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang’s (江啟臣) move to boost the party’s global connectedness. The KMT yesterday announced that the division would be headed by associate professor of international affairs and strategic studies Li Da-jung (李大中), with Fang Tien-sze (方天賜), a professor in National Tsing Hua University’s Graduate Institute of Sociology, and National Policy Foundation member Ho Chih-yung (何志勇) as deputy directors.

TRANSPORTATION

MRT to trial food service

Taipei Rapid Transit Corp has announced a collaboration with food and beverage chains to launch a “food express” service for MRT commuters in the capital. Many people who ride the MRT still have to line up to buy dinner after taking a train home and its MRT Food Express would save them time, the company said. The service would remove the tedium of waiting in line for dinner after a long day of work and allow commuters to collect, at one spot, orders from separate restaurants, it said. Only Zhongshan Station, which serves the Tamsui-Xinyi (Red) and Songshan-Xindian (Green) lines, and Nanjing Fuxing Station, which serves the Wenhu (Brown) and Green lines, would offer Food Express during a trial period and would only provide dinner options, the company said. People using the food service must preorder, the company said, adding that it would consider expanding the service, and collaborators, based on the results of the trial. People would be able to place orders through a mobile app before 4pm and collect their orders from 6pm to 7pm at a stall next to their designated station’s customer service stand, the company said. Commuters would have to exit the ticket gates to collect their food, even if they are only transiting, the company said.

Staff writer, with CNA