US Representative Tom Tiffany has proposed legislation that would require the US Department of State to remove restrictions on the Taiwan-US relationship.
The move came days after 27 members of the US House of Representatives urged US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to re-evaluate the criteria surrounding the nations’ relationship and reconsider “unnecessary restrictions.”
The bill proposes that Taiwan-US relations not be constrained by the US National Defense Authorization Act.
A committee in the House is expected to deliberate on the proposal this week.
A set of guidelines on the US relationship with Taiwan introduced during the administration of former US president Barack Obama stipulated that Taiwanese representatives to the US were prohibited from entering the premises of the US Department of State in Washington, and US officials from the department were prohibited from entering Taiwan’s representative offices in the US.
The guidelines also prohibited the flying of the Republic of China (ROC) flag at Taiwan’s Twin Oaks estate in Washington, and prohibited US officials from displaying the flag.
The flag, or any symbol representative of the ROC, could also not be shown on any Web site associated with the State Department or the US Department of Defense.
Since the guidelines were introduced, a number of US lawmakers have pushed to remove the restrictions on numerous occasions, with US Senator Ted Cruz in February proposing a “Taiwan Symbols of Sovereignty” act, and Tiffany proposing the removal of budget-related constraints, the Formosan Association for Public Affairs said.
The US has been trending toward a slow loosening of restrictions in that relationship, demonstrated by the State Department’s Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs giving a warm sendoff to Taiwan’s representative to the US Stanley Kao (高碩泰) on Twitter on July 9, the association said.
The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US then posted on its Twitter account a photograph of Kao meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell in the State Department building.
Taiwan also participated in an 18-nation teleconference with the US Pacific Air Forces in late April. The ROC flag was shown alongside the other nations’ flags during the conference.
The US Asia-Pacific Media Hub of the State Department reported on the teleconference in June and displayed the ROC and US flags next to each other in a tweet related to the report.
The military is looking into countermeasures against the possible use of a “drone swarm” as part of a Chinese “decapitation strike” against Taiwan, a military official said on Saturday. The comments came after China’s Xinhua news agency reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Thursday visited the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force Aviation University, where he toured its drone experiment labs. According to the report, Xi instructed the university to put more effort into drone research as the technology is changing how war is conducted, and told the school to improve its production facilities related to drones and step
FINISHING SCHOOL: Effective immediately, overseas students from all countries, including China, who are graduating this semester can apply to enter Taiwan Foreign nationals can start visiting Taiwan for medical treatment from Saturday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it also loosened travel restrictions on overseas students. Although Taiwan has recorded a number of imported COVID-19 cases over the past few months, as of yesterday, it had not reported any new local case for 101 days, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a regular news briefing in Taipei. The total number of confirmed cases remained at 455, with seven fatalities, while only eight people are still hospitalized for treatment, he said. However,
CORONAVIRUS CONCERN: Officers wore protective gowns and masks while apprehending the man, and a cleaning firm was to disinfect their office A 27-year-old American man, surnamed Feng (馮), was early on Wednesday morning arrested upon arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport for possessing nearly 6kg of cannabis products as he sought entry to the nation as a businessman. While the government has not yet lifted the ban on the entry of foreign nationals, it has loosened travel restrictions for short-term business visitors, overseas students who are graduating this semester and visitors seeking medical treatment. Feng entered Taiwan on a 90-day business visa that he obtained from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago. He had also entered the nation on Jan. 17 to
DERAILED: The owners of 121 of the homes set to be demolished had originally refused to move, but after negotiations and forced demolitions, only one remains The Railway Bureau yesterday decided to delay the demolition of a property as part of the Tainan City Government’s railway relocation project after the owner locked himself inside. The decision was made after protesters and homeowner Chen Chih-hsiao (陳致曉) locked themselves into the property, which was scheduled to be demolished as part of project to move city’s railway lines underground, the bureau’s central office said. The bureau said that it wanted to avoid a heated conflict that could result in injuries. Despite arranging for police to be stationed at the site from 6am and moving machinery to Tainan’s East District (東區), the office