Hsu Kuang (徐光), an 83-year-old daughter of a “Qing Dynasty princess,” has a passion for flowers and has devoted much of her life to preserving their beauty through realistic waxed crepe paper flowers, a skill she hopes to pass on to younger generations.
Hsu said her mother had told her that her grandfather Wu Hsin-fu (吳星甫) was granted the title wangyeh (王爺, or nobleman) during the Qing Dynasty, which she said makes her the daughter of a Qing Dynasty princess.
Hsu said her mother was progressive for her generation — she pretended to be a boy so that she could attend school, and then quickly cut her long hair when the Republic of China was established in 1912.
Photo: Wu Po-hsuen, Taipei Times
Her mother fell in love with the son of a pharmacist, who was of Han ethnicity and later became Hsu’s father, she said.
Hsu was born in Beijing in 1937. She moved to Taiwan with her parents when she was two years old, and after her father died when she was 10, her mother raised her children alone, Hsu said.
Recalling a vague memory of walking with her father in Taipei New Park, later renamed the 228 Peace Memorial Park, Hsu said she would pick wild flowers to put in her hair, and she has always had a deep love for them.
However, due to her family’s economic situation, making art was only a dream in her youth, and she only began to learn to make crafts after she married and her husband encouraged her, Hsu said.
She first learned to make ribbon flowers, embroidery and leather carvings, but she unexpectedly fell in love with waxed crepe paper flowers during a visit to Japan when she was 30 years old, she said.
Hsu spent six months in Japan learning the skills to make the flowers and obtained a teaching certificate, before returning to Taiwan and holding classes to teach it on her own, she said.
Her artwork has been appreciated by former premier Hau Pei-tsun’s (郝柏村) wife, Kuo Wan-hua (郭菀華), who invited Hsu to teach members of the National Women’s League, so it could hold charity sales with the flowers they made, Hsu said.
However, these days, few people know how to make waxed crepe paper flowers, she said.
Humbly calling herself an “artisan” rather than an artist, Hsu said waxed crepe paper flowers are made of imported crepe paper and must go through six procedures to create: shaping, plastering, coloring, waxing twice and varnishing.
Each step takes about three to four hours, and each flower takes about 24 hours to complete, not including sleep or rest, she said, adding that it is sometimes easy to fail the second waxing, as the wax might crack if the temperature is too high, and it would not be transparent if the temperature is not high enough.
She said that many students often feel their effort has gone to waste when they fail at this step, so the craft is difficult to promote.
As a flower lover who hopes to “preserve flowers for eternity,” Hsu said that color plastic flowers might fade, but waxed crepe paper flowers hold their color and shine for many years, and creators can freely make their flowers in whatever shape or color they desire, so she hopes more people can learn the skill and pass it on.
FINISHING SCHOOL: Effective immediately, overseas students from all countries, including China, who are graduating this semester can apply to enter Taiwan Foreign nationals can start visiting Taiwan for medical treatment from Saturday next week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it also loosened travel restrictions on overseas students. Although Taiwan has recorded a number of imported COVID-19 cases over the past few months, as of yesterday, it had not reported any new local case for 101 days, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a regular news briefing in Taipei. The total number of confirmed cases remained at 455, with seven fatalities, while only eight people are still hospitalized for treatment, he said. However,
CORONAVIRUS CONCERN: Officers wore protective gowns and masks while apprehending the man, and a cleaning firm was to disinfect their office A 27-year-old American man, surnamed Feng (馮), was early on Wednesday morning arrested upon arriving at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport for possessing nearly 6kg of cannabis products as he sought entry to the nation as a businessman. While the government has not yet lifted the ban on the entry of foreign nationals, it has loosened travel restrictions for short-term business visitors, overseas students who are graduating this semester and visitors seeking medical treatment. Feng entered Taiwan on a 90-day business visa that he obtained from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Chicago. He had also entered the nation on Jan. 17 to
TOO MUCH TOURISM: Daily passenger traffic at Penghu Airport set a record on Sunday, while locals complained of low water pressure and a shortage of rental vehicles With the nation’s borders remaining virtually closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and amid an increasing number of local travelers, passenger traffic at Penghu Airport in the outlying Penghu County hit 16,686 on Sunday, a 40 percent spike from a year earlier, airport statistics showed. It was also the highest number of passengers served in a single day since the airport opened 43 years ago, the data showed. Local environmental groups have said that the surge in tourists has exceeded the island’s estimated environmental carrying capacity of 15,000 people. Prior to the launch of the second phase of domestic “disease prevention tours” on
DERAILED: The owners of 121 of the homes set to be demolished had originally refused to move, but after negotiations and forced demolitions, only one remains The Railway Bureau yesterday decided to delay the demolition of a property as part of the Tainan City Government’s railway relocation project after the owner locked himself inside. The decision was made after protesters and homeowner Chen Chih-hsiao (陳致曉) locked themselves into the property, which was scheduled to be demolished as part of project to move city’s railway lines underground, the bureau’s central office said. The bureau said that it wanted to avoid a heated conflict that could result in injuries. Despite arranging for police to be stationed at the site from 6am and moving machinery to Tainan’s East District (東區), the office