Police suspect man with knife in three franchise robberies

Staff writer, with CNA





Robberies at three convenience stores in New Taipei City and Taipei early yesterday morning might have been committed by the same person, New Taipei City police have said.

The New Taipei City Police Department’s Sijhih Precinct said that a man wearing a cap and a mask at 12:58am yesterday robbed a convenience store of NT$9,000 in cash at knifepoint.

The robber cut the right hand of a male clerk, surnamed Chiang (江), before running off with the money, the police said, adding that Chiang is fine after being treated at a nearby hospital.

The city’s Shulin Precinct reported a robbery at a convenience store at 3:47am yesterday.

The robber, reportedly wearing an outfit similar to that of the Sijhih robber, failed to take any cash because the clerk, surnamed Shen (沈), fought back, the police said.

The robber hopped in a taxi and fled, leaving Shen with minor injuries, they said.

Police said that the two robberies in New Taipei City might have been committed by the same robber, and that he might have also held up a convenience store in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義) between 1am and 2am.

At the Xinyi store, the robber injured the clerk with a knife and robbed the store of NT$10,000 in cash before getting away in a taxi, the police said, adding that they are hunting for the suspect based on the routes he took to flee the robberies.