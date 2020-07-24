Tourists should consider alternatives to east coast

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





A large share of the subsidies for the second phase of “disease-prevention tours” have been spent on tours to five destinations — Hualien, Yilan, Taitung and Penghu counties, and Taichung — Tourism Bureau data showed yesterday.

The subsidies allocated through the program which began on July 1 are to encourage people to travel to domestic destinations after the nation had effectively contained the COVID-19 pandemic, the bureau said, adding that tour groups and independent travelers were entitled to the subsidies.

The bureau dismissed reports about a funding shortage, saying that there is still sufficient funding to cover subsidies to be paid out until October.

A whale-watching tour boat is pictured off the coast of Hualien County yesterday. Photo: Wang Chun-chi, Taipei Times

“To subsidize accommodation for independent travelers, funding is to be allocated to local governments in different stages. If they have used up 80 percent of funds allocated to them, they can apply for a second round of funding,” the bureau said.

As the numbers of travelers to the east coast and the nation’s outlying islands have increased this month, causing disruptions to local residents, the bureau said that people should travel on weekdays

They should also consider destinations in northern and central Taiwan, it said.

In related news, domestic flight carriers are on Monday next week to begin taking reservations for flights to the nation’s outlying islands for the Mid-Autumn Festival between Oct. 1 and Oct. 4, and the Double Ten National Day holiday between Oct. 9 and Oct. 11.

Residents of Penghu, Kinmen and Lienchiang (Matsu) counties have priority access to the flights during both holidays, the Civil Aeronautics Administration said yesterday.