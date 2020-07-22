The Ministry of Culture yesterday held a draw for its “Arts FUN Go” (藝FUN券) program, selecting more than 2 million winners for sets of vouchers worth NT$600.
Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) and Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) performed the draw at about noon in a live-streamed event hosted by entertainer Mickey Huang (黃子佼).
From Saturday to Monday, about 3.03 million people registered through the program’s mobile app and were qualified to enter the draw, the ministry said.
Photo: CNA
Nearly 2.11 million people won vouchers, the ministry said, adding that the winners were selected based on the final digit of their national identification card or resident certificate card.
Registrants whose national identification card or resident certificate number ends in 0, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 or 9 can claim the vouchers, it said.
Lee congratulated the winners, and urged people who did not win to still support the arts and culture sectors.
The ministry said it would start notifying winners at 3pm yesterday via the program’s mobile app and text messages.
Winners can claim their vouchers by tapping on the “Claim my voucher” button in the app after receiving the ministry’s notification, it added.
The vouchers can be redeemed from noon today to Dec. 31, it said.
They can be used to pay for tickets to exhibitions, performances or movies; or to purchase books, records or crafts, among other arts and cultural activities, it said.
Businesses who want to join the program can apply until the end of the year, it added.
People can visit the Web site artsfungo.moc.gov.tw to search for participating businesses. They can browse participating businesses by category or location, or by doing a keyword search.
The ministry opened registration to arts and cultural businesses on July 1, and as of Thursday last week, nearly 12,000 shops nationwide had applied, it said in a statement on Friday.
From 8:30am to 6:30pm daily, people can call (02)-7745-7979 to ask questions about the vouchers or use the “Text Support” tab in the program’s mobile app, while they can send an e-mail to artsfungo@tradevan.com.tw anytime, the ministry said.
