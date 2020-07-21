The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has yet to respond to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ (MOTC) proposal to open flights to six more Chinese cities, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said yesterday.
The nation only allows cross-strait flights to and from Shanghai, Xiamen, Beijing and Chengdu, and maintains cargo flights to 10 Chinese cities.
Due to the restrictions on the number of cross-strait flights, China Airlines and EVA Air have said that their transport capacities can no longer meet demand after China resumed work following the end of massive lockdowns, which consequently raised its export and import volumes.
The ministry early last month proposed adding Shenzhen, Chongqing, Qingdao, Ningbo, Guangzhou and Changsha to the list of cross-strait destinations.
Flights to those cities could carry passengers as well as cargo, the ministry said.
Not only would the move help raise the airlines’ cargo transport capacity, it would help reduce their financial losses after their operations have been severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
However, the ministry has yet to hear any response to its proposal, it said.
“Cross-strait cargo flights that are being operated at the moment generate revenue for the airlines. Regarding further expansion of cross-strait flight services, the ministry, the Civil Aeronautics Administration and the airlines have jointly conducted evaluations. However, disease prevention should still be the nation’s top priority and we would follow the CECC’s policy,” Lin said.
In other news, Lin said he would let Chunghwa Post decide whether to have its employees work extra hours on Saturday next week to facilitate the distribution of Triple Stimulus Vouchers.
The postal company had estimated that crowds would be a problem in the first two weeks following the release of the vouchers on Wednesday last week.
It has said that 1,296 post offices nationwide would remain open on two consecutive Saturdays — July 18 and 25 — to ease the crowds.
However, the company’s statistics showed that about 3.3 million people have claimed their vouchers between Wednesday and Saturday.
“The postal company would evaluate if it is necessary to have all its employees work on Saturday [next week] for a third time. We would ask it to make sure that the workers get paid overtime, according to the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法),” Lin said.
Basketball star Chang Tsung-hsien (張宗憲) of the Formosa Dreamers was questioned by Taipei prosecutors yesterday in connection with cannabis allegedly found in an e-cigarette during a vehicle check. Chang was in a taxi on Taipei’s Fuxing N Road (復興北路) early yesterday morning when police officers conducting vehicle checks found an e-cigarette containing cannabis, reportedly in Chang’s possession, Taipei police said. Chang was taken to a police station to make a statement and then transferred to the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for questioning. Prosecutors said that Chang would be charged with illegal possession of a category 2 drug in contravention of the Narcotics Hazard
WHITE PAPER: The Japanese Ministry of Defense said it is monitoring the military buildup on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, but the PLA has significant advantages The military balance in the Taiwan Strait is tilting in China’s favor, and the gap is widening as the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) modernizes its arsenal, an annual defense white paper released by the Japanese Ministry of Defense yesterday said. Defense of Japan 2020 says that “the overall military balance between China and Taiwan is shifting in favor of China, and the gap appears to be growing year by year,” in its section on China’s relations with foreign countries and regions. China has been building and modernizing the PLA at an unprecedented rate, while Taiwan relies heavily on US
ELEVATOR MISCONDUCT? Investigators said that two city officials hired an assistant to visit sites, where he would do only cursory checks and return papers to be signed Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) yesterday pledged a thorough investigation of two government officials allegedly involved in corruption in the oversight of elevator safety checks, while reiterating his confidence in the transparency and integrity of the city government. Taipei prosecutors launched a probe into allegations that Construction Management Office officials Tseng Hua-chung (曾華崇) and Chou Tsung-chi (周宗錡) accepted bribes in exchange for safety inspection documentation at a New CB Party KTV and a hypermart. Police searched 27 locations and questioned 39 people in connection with the case. Investigators also detained Liu Shu-hao (劉書豪), who they said Tseng and Chou had hired as an
HEALTH RISK? One marine biologist at NTOU said that the low decomposability of plastic garbage makes it a condensed carrier of organic pollutants and pathogens Microplastic debris is ubiquitous in the sand in beaches in Pingtung County’s Kenting (墾丁) area, and could become a transmission channel for bacteria, marine biologists have warned. The microplastics found in Kenting sand have an average density of 200 microplastic particles per kilogram, National Museum of Marine Biology and Aquarium deputy director Chen Te-hao (陳德豪) told reporters on Thursday, citing surveys conducted by the museum. The microplastics might become new channels for the transmission of pathogenic bacteria and antibody-resistant bacteria, he said. Examining feces samples of fish and sea turtles, researchers have found that 95 percent of fish have an average of up