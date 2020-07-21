Advocates urge passport, airline name changes

Staff writer, with CNA





A group of independence advocates yesterday called on lawmakers to change the Republic of China (ROC) passport cover design and the name of the nation’s flagship carrier to highlight “Taiwan.”

The official name of the nation on the passport should only read “Taiwan,” instead of “Republic of China” at the top and “Taiwan” below, the advocates told a news conference.

They also suggested that China Airlines be renamed “Taiwan Airlines” and that more distinctive Taiwan symbols placed on its aircraft.

The changes would draw a clear distinction between Taiwan and China, and avoid confusion in global destinations, the advocates said.

Citing a recent unnamed survey, the group said 70 percent of Taiwanese support changing the nation’s name on the passport.

Many Taiwanese travelers have complained about being mistaken for Chinese nationals at immigration counters around the world, the group said.

The ROC national emblem on the passport is similar to the emblem of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and should also be removed, it added.

The group’s call came as lawmakers prepared to discuss the name change issues during an extraordinary session, which is to run until tomorrow.

The Democratic Progressive Party caucus has introduced a resolution to ask the executive branch of government to take “concrete steps” to address the issue of the name on the nation’s passport without “jeopardizing the convenience and safety of Taiwanese traveling overseas.”

The KMT caucus has said it is open to discussing the matter.