The EU on Wednesday reiterated its strong opposition to the death penalty in annual human rights talks with Taiwan, as part of an agenda that also included LGBT issues, and the rights of migrant workers and Taiwanese arrested abroad.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the third annual EU-Taiwan Human Rights Consultations were conducted by videoconference, in what the sides called in a joint statement a “friendly, open and constructive atmosphere.”
Aside from providing updates on their respective policies to advance human rights, they also discussed other issues of ongoing concern.
The EU registered its opposition to an execution Taiwan carried out on April 1, and “called on Taiwan to reinstate a de facto moratorium and pursue a policy towards the abolition of the death penalty,” the statement said.
The EU also said Taiwan should strengthen protections for migrant workers, particularly domestic caregivers and workers in the fishing industry, to guarantee that they are not subject to discrimination or exploitation.
Taiwan said it was concerned about protecting the rights of Taiwanese arrested or detained in the EU, the statement said, apparently referencing efforts by Beijing to have Taiwanese criminal suspects extradited to China.
Taiwan also addressed the situation of rights advocate Lee Ming-che (李明哲), who has been serving a five-year prison term in China since 2017 on charges of subversion of state power.
Regarding LGBT rights, the EU mentioned Taiwan’s progress since legalizing same-sex marriage last year, the statement said.
Minister Without Portfolio Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) attended the talks on behalf of Taiwan and three senior officials from the European External Action Service — Marc Giacomini, Luisa Ragher and Jonathan Hatwell — represented the EU.
