The Changhua County Government yesterday said it hopes to open a 69-year-old bomb shelter on Baguashan (八卦山) to visitors as part of a plan to turn the location into a military tourism hotspot.
The bomb shelter — which is 98m long, 2.2m wide and 2.2m high — is near the Baguashan Silver Bridge, one of the most iconic tourist spots on Baguashan, but the shelter is only accessible to groups or institutions that have made a reservation, the county government said.
Baguashan was the site of an 1895 battle as Japan took control of Taiwan and it has the remains of an artillery battery as well as bomb shelters, most of which are very deep, it said.
Photo: Chang Tsung-chiu, Taipei Times
However, the 98m-long shelter, the longest on the site, is well preserved, and several county officials have suggested transforming it into a tourist attraction, it said.
In 2018, the county government applied for NT$10 million (US$337,918) from a Ministry of Transportation and Communications tourism promotion program to improve the condition of sites on Baguashan, such as the silver bridge, walkways, plazas and the longest shelter, it said.
Refurbishment plans for the shelter included reinforcing its structure, upgrading the ventilation and water drainage systems, paving the walkway, and installing lights, cameras and a broadcast system, Changhua Department of City and Tourism Development director Tien Fei-peng (田飛鵬) said, adding that the budget for the work was roughly NT$4.4 million.
However, only the bomb shelter’s entrance was repaired, as the ministry did not approve the funds, Tien said.
Changhua County Commissioner Wang Hui-mei (王惠美) said that the bomb shelter has the potential to become a tourist hotspot.
The county government would continue to beautify the Baguashan environment and apply for funds from the central government for the work, including on the shelter’s refurbishment, Wang said.
Hopefully, the effort to create more tourist spots would attract more visitors to the county and draw people who had moved away to return during vacations, she said.
The commissioner is considering whether to make the bomb shelter part of a military technology area that offers visitors an immersive experience, Tien said.
SAFETY CONCERNS: A construction company working nearby admitted to negligence in the incident, and is to pay a fine and other expenses related to damages Residents of homes adjacent to an alleyway in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District (永和) on Saturday were forced to evacuate their homes after the road collapsed, the New Taipei City government said yesterday. An 80m by 4m area in an alleyway on Wenhua Road (文化路) collapsed at 10:39am near an apartment building construction site where work was being done on the project’s foundation. The incident also ruptured an underground gas pipe and tilted several buildings in the area. Residents would not be able to return to their homes until tomorrow or Wednesday, when repairs are expected to be finished, the city government said. Workers
Taiwan is the second-safest country in the world, after Qatar, according to visitors to an online database, who voted on 133 countries and territories worldwide. In online database Numbeo’s Crime Index by Country 2020 Mid-Year survey, Taiwan scored 84.74 out of 100 for safety. That score put Taiwan in second place, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 84.55 and Georgia with 79.50. The top ranked country, Qatar, had a safety score of 88.10. Numbeo said that the results were based on surveys of visitors to its Web site who were asked to rate the safety and overall level of crime
‘MOBILE GAZEBOS’: More men than women are sent to emergency rooms every year due to heat injuries, and wide-brimmed hats are not enough protection, an expert said Men’s unwillingness to use parasols could be a reason they experience heat illnesses more often than women, a health expert said on Sunday, as temperatures soared across the nation. Pauling Chu (朱柏齡), head of the Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Heatstroke at Tri-Service General Hospital in Taipei, said that one reason more men are sent to emergency rooms for heatstroke than women is that most of the people who work outdoors are men. Another possible reason is that while women often use umbrellas during summer, men are more likely to wear wide-brimmed hats to protect against the sun, he said. While
Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) face on Saturday appeared whiter than usual because he used color-correcting cream after mistaking it for sunscreen lotion, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Su Chiao-hui (蘇巧慧) said on Sunday. The premier was speaking at a surfing activity, which was held as part of a festival in New Taipei City’s Jinshan District (金山) to promote local tourism, when he drew people’s attention with his uncanny white face. Su Chiao-hui, who is the premier’s daughter, said that her younger sister buys their parents’ skin products, and Su Tseng-chang grabbed the color-correcting cream when leaving home on Saturday, mistaking it for sunscreen