National Taiwan University (NTU) student groups on Thursday held a groundbreaking ceremony for a memorial to honor Chen Wen-chen (陳文成), a democracy advocate who died under mysterious circumstances and whose body was found on the NTU campus in 1981.
Chen, a 31-year-old mathematics professor at Carnegie Mellon University, was visiting family in Taiwan when he was found dead near NTU’s main library on July 3, 1981, one day after being detained for interrogation by the Taiwan Garrison Command, a since-disbanded state security force.
On Thursday, NTU’s undergraduate and graduate student associations and the Dr Chen Wen-chen Memorial Foundation and Museum officially began construction on a memorial square, after reaching their fundraising goal of NT$12 million (US$405,501) earlier this year.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
“Without the students’ efforts, this groundbreaking could never have happened,” foundation chairwoman Yang Huang Mei-hsing (楊黃美幸) said.
Because the square’s purpose is to memorialize a tragedy, its design emphasizes empty space and encourages visitors to reflect — not only on what happened to Chen, but on the broader abuses of Taiwan’s authoritarian past, she added.
“University campuses were a major front in the government’s efforts to brainwash and control Taiwanese and so our job is not only to keep authoritarianism off the campus, but to record the scars that it left behind,” NTU Graduate Student Association president Wang Yu-chun (王昱鈞) said.
It is important for people to know the truth about the past, because “without the truth, there can be no forgiveness,” he added.
On July 2, the campus held a memorial event at which Vice President William Lai (賴清德) and others spoke to mark the 39th anniversary of Chen’s death.
SAFETY CONCERNS: A construction company working nearby admitted to negligence in the incident, and is to pay a fine and other expenses related to damages Residents of homes adjacent to an alleyway in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District (永和) on Saturday were forced to evacuate their homes after the road collapsed, the New Taipei City government said yesterday. An 80m by 4m area in an alleyway on Wenhua Road (文化路) collapsed at 10:39am near an apartment building construction site where work was being done on the project’s foundation. The incident also ruptured an underground gas pipe and tilted several buildings in the area. Residents would not be able to return to their homes until tomorrow or Wednesday, when repairs are expected to be finished, the city government said. Workers
Taiwan is the second-safest country in the world, after Qatar, according to visitors to an online database, who voted on 133 countries and territories worldwide. In online database Numbeo’s Crime Index by Country 2020 Mid-Year survey, Taiwan scored 84.74 out of 100 for safety. That score put Taiwan in second place, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 84.55 and Georgia with 79.50. The top ranked country, Qatar, had a safety score of 88.10. Numbeo said that the results were based on surveys of visitors to its Web site who were asked to rate the safety and overall level of crime
‘MOBILE GAZEBOS’: More men than women are sent to emergency rooms every year due to heat injuries, and wide-brimmed hats are not enough protection, an expert said Men’s unwillingness to use parasols could be a reason they experience heat illnesses more often than women, a health expert said on Sunday, as temperatures soared across the nation. Pauling Chu (朱柏齡), head of the Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Heatstroke at Tri-Service General Hospital in Taipei, said that one reason more men are sent to emergency rooms for heatstroke than women is that most of the people who work outdoors are men. Another possible reason is that while women often use umbrellas during summer, men are more likely to wear wide-brimmed hats to protect against the sun, he said. While
Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) face on Saturday appeared whiter than usual because he used color-correcting cream after mistaking it for sunscreen lotion, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Su Chiao-hui (蘇巧慧) said on Sunday. The premier was speaking at a surfing activity, which was held as part of a festival in New Taipei City’s Jinshan District (金山) to promote local tourism, when he drew people’s attention with his uncanny white face. Su Chiao-hui, who is the premier’s daughter, said that her younger sister buys their parents’ skin products, and Su Tseng-chang grabbed the color-correcting cream when leaving home on Saturday, mistaking it for sunscreen