A financial report on the nation’s political parties, published yesterday by the Ministry of the Interior (MOI), shows that the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) made a profit of NT$498 million (US$16.83 million) last year, while the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) posted a deficit of NT$192 million.
The KMT’s financial statementshowed revenue of NT$1.14 billion last year, including NT$535.78 million in stock dividends, NT$210 million in party dues, NT$116.6 million in political donations and NT$172 million in subsidies from ballots received during the 2018 nine-in-one local elections.
It showed that the party received NT$89.4 million from auctioning off foreclosed property and NT$12.5 million from real-estate sales.
Proceeds from the property sales are being managed by the Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee, the statement showed.
The KMT paid NT$67.3 million in taxes on the property sales, and NT$63.75 million in rent, it said.
The DPP’s financial statement showed revenue of NT$617.86 million last year, including NT$141.44 million in party membership fees, NT$187.46 million in endowments and NT$286.23 million in subsidies for votes received in the elections.
The DPP spent NT$809.88 million, including NT$1.76 million on personnel costs, NT$45.9 million on operational costs and NT$154.98 million on party affairs, the statement showed.
It spent NT$273.5 million on the 2018 elections, including NT$78.54 million from political donations that it received, it showed.
The ministry said that the Chinese Red Unification Party was the only one among 113 political parties that did not declare its assets by the May 31 deadline.
If the party does not declare its financial status after receiving an official notice, it would be fined NT$1 million under the Political Party Act (政黨法), the ministry added.
