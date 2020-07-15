Moving 3D movie theater marks 10th anniversary

THE NATION’S FIRST: The Formosa 3D mobile movie truck has visited 316 towns and has gathered a total audience of 175,467, and now plans its next 10 years

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The team behind Formosa 3D (美力台灣3D), a mobile movie theater project, yesterday marked the 10th anniversary of the beginning of its nationwide tour.

The project is an effort to bring 3D scenes of Taiwan to underserved communities in rural parts of the nation.

Ten years ago, when the tour was first launched, the team had just two projectors, the 3D Association of Taiwan said.

However, in 2014, director Charlie Chu (曲全立), who founded the project and cofounded the association, sold his house to build the nation’s first 3D mobile movie truck for the project, it said.

To date, the mobile movie theater has visited 316 towns across the nation’s 22 cities and counties, the association said.

It has staged 2,099 shows at 1,749 schools and 166 institutions for disadvantaged groups, and accumulated a total of 175,467 audience members, it said.

The truck has covered 207,993km, which is equivalent to traveling around Taiwan proper about 200 times, it said, adding that there are still more than 1,100 schools that have signed up for the project and are waiting for the truck to visit.

The project has an annual cost of about NT$10 million (US$337,895), the Formosa 3D team said.

For the project’s next 10 years, it aims to guide students in using their senses to experience aspects of culture, including food, agriculture, calligraphy and music, it said.

Vice President William Lai (賴清德), former New Taipei City mayor Eric Chu (朱立倫) and Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) were among the guests who attended a news conference in Taipei to mark the anniversary.

Additional reporting by CNA