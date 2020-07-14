Chunghwa Post voucher system starts

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Nearly 90,000 orders for physical Triple Stimulus Vouchers through Chunghwa Post’s online system had been made within six hours of the launch of the service yesterday, the company said.

As of Friday last week, 10.35 million people had either ordered physical copies of the government-issued vouchers at convenience stores or linked the vouchers to their credit cards or electronic payment accounts.

Chunghwa Post estimated that a large percentage of the remaining 13.62 million people would claim their vouchers from post offices nationwide.

A woman reads information on Triple Stimulus Vouchers at a Chunghwa Post branch in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

In addition to using limiting purchase times according to national ID number and opening branches on Saturday this week and next week to help prevent crowds, Chunghwa Post on Sunday announced that it would allow people to order vouchers from 9am yesterday.

They can do so through Chunghwa Post’s Web site or by calling 0800-700-199 to avoid long wait times at branches, it said.

While people who called the hotline said that the lines were often busy, those ordering vouchers online said that they finished ordering in less than five minutes.

Chunghwa Post’s system accepted more than 10,000 advance orders for vouchers within just 20 minutes of its launch and by 10:30am, orders had reached 34,800, company statistics showed.

As of 6pm yesterday, the online system had processed 121,000 requests, it said.

People who want to order vouchers can visit the Web site and click on the icon that reads: “I want to order Triple Stimulus Vouchers” in Chinese (我要預約振興三倍券) or visit https://bit.ly/2WdCvHL, it said.

Those ordering vouchers for fewer than five people should click on the icon that reads “Sporadic Orders” (零星預約), while those placing orders for more than five people should use “Bulk Orders” (大宗預約), it said, adding that a collection post office can be selected and a pickup appointment arranged.

People who order vouchers online can start claiming them on Monday next week, Chunghwa Post said, adding that its Web site would show the number of vouchers it has in stock.

To pick up vouchers, the serial number that the Web site provided needs to be supplied, it said.

People whose national ID ends with an odd number can pick up vouchers on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while those with an even number can do so on Tuesday or Thursday, while Saturday is for all numbers, the company said.

People should bring their National Health Insurance (NHI) card as well as NT$1,000 per voucher, it said, adding that those who want to collect vouchers on behalf of others should bring their own NHI card as well as those of the people they represent.

Post offices would not process any claims with incomplete identification, the company said.

Those who miss their appointments or arrive late would need to take a number and wait, it said.