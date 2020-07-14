Premier Su Tseng-chang’s (蘇貞昌) face on Saturday appeared whiter than usual because he used color-correcting cream after mistaking it for sunscreen lotion, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Su Chiao-hui (蘇巧慧) said on Sunday.
The premier was speaking at a surfing activity, which was held as part of a festival in New Taipei City’s Jinshan District (金山) to promote local tourism, when he drew people’s attention with his uncanny white face.
Su Chiao-hui, who is the premier’s daughter, said that her younger sister buys their parents’ skin products, and Su Tseng-chang grabbed the color-correcting cream when leaving home on Saturday, mistaking it for sunscreen lotion.
Photo: CNA
Due to a tight schedule, Su Tseng-chang could only apply the cream in the car on the way to the event and could not check his face in the mirror, she said, adding that he inadvertently scared onlookers as he got out of the vehicle.
In related news, the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday provided tips on selecting sunscreen products.
The most important thing is to choose the right sun protection factor (SPF), the agency said on its Facebook page, adding that generally, SPF15 products can be used during regular daily routines, but SPF30 products or above are recommended for outdoor activities.
People should apply the product 15 to 30 minutes before being exposed to the sun, it added.
People who are prone to sunburns or have skin diseases are recommended to use SPF30 products or above for all activities, it said.
While some sunscreen products are advertised as being waterproof or sweatproof, it is unlikely that they will remain water-resistant over long periods, so consumers should read the product description carefully before buying them, and reapply it after getting into the water, it said.
