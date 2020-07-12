Police nationwide have been ordered to step up checks at nightclubs and other entertainment venues to curb gang violence after several shooting and stabbing incidents, leaving one person dead on Friday.
A directive was issued to all major precincts to increase their police presence, maintain public order — including sweeps for people carrying firearms and knives, using or selling narcotics, gambling or conducting other illegal activities — and prevent gangs from assembling, the National Police Agency (NPA) said yesterday.
“Police are to focus on nightclubs, lounge bars, dance halls and venues under their jurisdiction where trouble has broken out before,” the agency said in a statement. “Checks should be conducted several times a day, with increased street patrols and roadside breath alcohol tests.”
Proprietors of nighttime entertainment venues should implement their own preventive measures and arrange enhanced security to deter groups from gathering and having physical altercations or using weapons, it said.
“If the proprietors do not cooperate and are unable to curb violent incidents, then the police will intervene with strong action, with backup from other law enforcement agencies, and their efforts will continue until the business is shut down,” it said.
The agency’s directive followed recent violence at nightclubs and entertainment venues.
A man surnamed Lee (李), 41, was killed outside the Miramar Dance Hall in Kaohsiung as he and friends were leaving shortly after 3am on Friday.
Lee was allegedly stabbed by another man outside the venue after a fight broke out in which several others were injured by knives, bricks and metal objects, said Kaohsiung police, who are continuing to probe the incident.
Over the past few weeks, violent brawls at outdoor entertainment venues in Taichung and Tainan have resulted in shooting incidents — allegedly starting as physical altercations between gangs inside the venues and spilling out onto the streets.
Police said that they identified gang members suspected of being involved in the Taichung and Tainan shooting incidents, and this week conducted raids to detain them for questioning and seize illegal firearms.
It was amazing that no one was seriously injured in the shooting incidents, they added.
