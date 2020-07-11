The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday announced two imported cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the nation to 451.
Case No. 450 is a woman in her 20s who returned on Sunday from work in the US, but did not report any symptoms until two days later when she was in home quarantine, CECC spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said.
Health authorities have identified 35 people who have had contact with the woman, including 24 needing home isolation, he said.
Photo: CNA
The other 11 are flight attendants who only need to practice self-health management, as they had adopted proper protective measures onboard, Chuang said.
Case No. 451 is a man in his 50s who had worked in Oman and returned via Dubai to Taiwan on Wednesday, Chuang said.
Authorities have identified 39 people who have had contact with the man, including 22 needing home isolation, he said.
Another 17 are flight attendants of other nationalities, he said, adding that the center would inform their respective countries through the International Health Regulation National Focal Point.
Asked about the decision by Wales and Northern Ireland on Thursday to follow England’s example in lifting the 14-day quarantine requirement for travelers from Taiwan effective yesterday, Chuang said the center welcomes the latest development, but added that overseas travel is not encouraged except for business exchanges.
Japan is reportedly planning a second-stage list of countries including Taiwan, China and South Korea that would be allowed to visit the country, but it has yet to finalize the plan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
The ministry has expressed its hope to Tokyo that Taiwan would be included, it added.
Meanwhile, the CECC said that the so-called “unknown pneumonia” outbreak in Kazakhstan reported by the Chinese embassy there might be related to COVID-19, but more details are needed.
The non-COVID-19 pneumonia outbreak caused 1,772 deaths in the first half of the year, including 628 last month, the Chinese embassy in Kazakhstan said in a statement on Thursday.
The embassy said the Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare has not defined the nature of the virus in question. The ministry has refuted Chinese media reports suggesting that the “unknown pneumonia” that is deadlier than COVID-19 is sweeping the nation.
Chuang said that while Kazakhstan’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen drastically since last week, it only reported a fatality rate of 0.48 percent, lower than the global average of 4.57 percent, which is somewhat questionable.
Kazakhstan’s rate of positive test results for COVID-19 has surged from 5 percent last month to 23 percent this week, which suggests that some people with minor symptoms were not identified, he added.
DOING ENOUGH? The HPA budgets NT$1.3 billion to prevent the health hazards of tobacco, but has no separate budget to fight teen drinking, a doctor said The government should step up alcohol education and prevention efforts, and allocate more of the budget to it, doctors said on Friday, citing the high consumption of alcohol among Taiwanese adolescents. One out of four 12-to-17-year-olds has consumed alcohol, said Yen Tsung-hai (顏宗海), director of Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital’s Department of Clinical Toxicology. The Health Promotion Administration (HPA) budgets NT$1.3 billion (US$43.9 million) annually to prevent the health hazards of tobacco, but it has not allocated a separate budget for preventing teenage drinking or excessive alcohol use, Yen said. “There is no so-called ‘safe drinking level’ for minors,” because any amount consumed
The Fancy Frontier manga and anime expo held in Taipei over the weekend has sparked controversy, after a participant allegedly contravened the Act on Offenses Against Sexual Morality (妨害風化罪) by publicly exposing her private parts during a photo shoot. The two-day event opened at the Expo Dome at the Taipei Expo Park on Saturday, attracting numerous comic and anime creators, cosplayers, photographers and fans. Allegedly, a female cosplayer who was not wearing any underwear lifted up her skirt and revealed her private parts at an outdoor photography area near the venue. Event organizers said yesterday that to prevent indecent exposure, they have since
YOUNGEST PATIENT: Cases of botulism have been only sporadically reported over the past few years, with two in 2015, six in 2016 and none in the past three years The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday reported the nation’s first case of infant botulism this year, a four-month-old boy in northern Taiwan, as well as five new cases of Japanese encephalitis confirmed last week. The boy was introduced to homemade solid food in the middle of last month, but began to experience constipation and loss of appetite on June 23, CDC Epidemic Intelligence Center Deputy Director Guo Hung-wei (郭宏偉) said, adding that he was taken to the hospital when he developed a fever and shortness of breath on June 25. In the hospital, the boy also experienced a rapid heartbeat, limb
The National Taiwan Museum’s Railway Department Park in Taipei is to open to the public today. The park in Datong District (大同) near the North Gate (北門, Beimen) is one of the museum’s four branches. During the Japanese colonial era, the site housed the railway department of the Office of the Governor-General of Taiwan’s Bureau of Transportation. After World War II, it served as the headquarters for the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) for several decades. In 2007, it was listed as a national monument under the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act (文化資產保存法). At an opening ceremony yesterday, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung