Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday said that the government has created a task force to monitor progress to install air-conditioners (AC) at junior-high and elementary schools nationwide.
Su on Saturday last week announced that the government would have air-conditioners installed at all public schools within two years after teachers’ associations and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmakers called for them.
He has commissioned Cabinet Secretary-General Li Meng-yen (李孟諺) to set up the task force, which is to tally the number of classrooms that need to have air-conditioners installed, ascertain whether local governments have agreed to provide a proportion of the costs and estimate when targets would be achieved.
According to a plan unveiled by the Ministry of Education, the central government would fund 70 to 90 percent of the costs for air-conditioners in each administrative region, depending on their financial situation.
The ministry should communicate with the Taiwan Refrigeration and Air-conditioning Engineering Association to ensure that the government gets the best price for air-conditioners, while the Public Construction Commission should start signing procurement contracts to guarantee their quality and set time frames within which installation should be completed, Su said.
Regarding plans to improve power systems at schools, the Ministry of Economic Affairs has been instructed to ensure that Taiwan Power Co allocate sufficient personnel for the task, he said.
With summer vacation about to begin, schools would not have a desperate need for air-conditioners for the remainder of this year, he said.
The government hopes to complete logistics for the installations by the end of the vacation and press ahead with the work next year, so that all students would have air-conditioners before the summer of 2022, he said.
