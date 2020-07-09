One-fifth of students would ignore inaccurate info: poll

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





One in five students said they would act as if nothing happened when asked what they would most likely do if they discovered that information shared with them contained errors, a King Car Cultural and Educational Foundation survey on media literacy released yesterday found.

The survey, conducted from May 15 to May 30, found that 20.9 percent of respondents said that they would act as if it “did not happen,” 64.6 percent said they would inform the person who shared it with them to prevent the information from being spread and 14.5 percent said that they would not know whether it contained errors, as they would not have verified the information.

The survey asked what students would do if they discovered that information they themselves had shared contained mistakes.

Adults and children present the findings of a media literacy survey conducted by the King Car Cultural and Educational Foundation in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Lin Hsiao-yun, Taipei Times

Of the respondents, 52.3 percent said that they would admit it and apologize, 22.3 percent said they would act as though it did not happen or quietly remove the information, and 25.4 percent said they have “never forwarded information.”

The survey found that 30.4 percent of the students “completely agree” that advertisers or the political stance of a media organization affect its news content, while 59.2 percent “partially agree” and 10.4 percent disagree.

About 65 percent of respondents said they believe television is among the most truthful and reliable sources of information or perspectives.

Asked to choose from a list up to three aspects they most often pay attention to when consuming media, 43.8 percent of students said news headlines.

The survey found that 16.7 percent of students “completely agree” that media outlets with high ratings or large circulations have the best quality content, while 65.9 percent “partially agree” and 17.4 percent disagree.

The students were also asked to choose from a list up to three types of information they most often share.

The three most popular answers were current events (29.1 percent), anime (28.8 percent) and fashion (24.2 percent), the survey found.

About 56 percent of students gave themselves a media literacy score of 80 or more out of 100, the survey showed.

However, when asked to rate the media literacy of Taiwanese overall, only about 37 percent gave a score of 80 or above.

The survey collected 10,267 valid responses from students in elementary schools, and junior, senior and vocational high schools nationwide, the foundation said.