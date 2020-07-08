Registering a drone with the government is to cost NT$50 come October, when the Regulations on Drones (遙控無人機管理規則) six-month introductory period comes to an end, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said yesterday.
The regulations were implemented on March 31, but to encourage drone owners to fly their drones legally and safely, the agency did not charge a registration fee, and allowed them to take directly the written and flying tests for a professional drone operator certificate without having to obtain a regular operator certificate first, Flight Standards Division Director Clark Lin (林俊良) said.
“However, the Regulations of Drones require the agency to start charging registration fees after implementing the new regulations for six months, so we have to change the pricing scheme for registration and all operators must take the test for a regular drone operator certificate first,” Lin said.
They would not be able to take the test for a professional drone operator certificate until they have a regular drone operator certificate, and they must wait at least one month before taking the professional test, Lin added.
Drone registration is valid for two years and drone owners must register their aircraft again before their current registration expires, Lin said.
In addition, as of this month, people who want to take the drone operator certificate tests can only specify one time period they are available to take the written test, not two as before, to ensure a more efficient use of examination rooms, Lin said.
As of Tuesday last week, the nation had 33,723 registered drones, of which 5,110 belong to legal entities and 28,613 are owned by individuals, CAA statistics showed.
More than 2,000 drone operator certificates were issued between March 31 and Tuesday last week, including 212 student operator certificates, 491 regular operator certificates and 1,316 professional operator certificates.
A total of 206 legal entities have secured professional drone operator certificates during the past three months: 67 government agencies, eight schools, five private associations and 126 companies.
The CAA has received 308 applications for permission to fly drones, of which nearly 76 percent were for aerial photography, and about 11.7 percent were for monitoring or surveying a target, Lin said.
Other applications included training and presentation (3.9 percent), pesticide and fertilizer spraying (1.62 percent) and testing new aircraft (1.95 percent).
The map of airspace open to drones was updated on June 19, and would continue to be updated every three months initially, Lin said.
“We will update the information every six months once drone operators and government agencies become familiar with the relevant regulations,” he said.
There are 10 venues for the drone flying tests, he added.
DOING ENOUGH? The HPA budgets NT$1.3 billion to prevent the health hazards of tobacco, but has no separate budget to fight teen drinking, a doctor said The government should step up alcohol education and prevention efforts, and allocate more of the budget to it, doctors said on Friday, citing the high consumption of alcohol among Taiwanese adolescents. One out of four 12-to-17-year-olds has consumed alcohol, said Yen Tsung-hai (顏宗海), director of Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital’s Department of Clinical Toxicology. The Health Promotion Administration (HPA) budgets NT$1.3 billion (US$43.9 million) annually to prevent the health hazards of tobacco, but it has not allocated a separate budget for preventing teenage drinking or excessive alcohol use, Yen said. “There is no so-called ‘safe drinking level’ for minors,” because any amount consumed
The Fancy Frontier manga and anime expo held in Taipei over the weekend has sparked controversy, after a participant allegedly contravened the Act on Offenses Against Sexual Morality (妨害風化罪) by publicly exposing her private parts during a photo shoot. The two-day event opened at the Expo Dome at the Taipei Expo Park on Saturday, attracting numerous comic and anime creators, cosplayers, photographers and fans. Allegedly, a female cosplayer who was not wearing any underwear lifted up her skirt and revealed her private parts at an outdoor photography area near the venue. Event organizers said yesterday that to prevent indecent exposure, they have since
DREAMING OF TRAVEL: About 7,000 people applied for the experience, with about 60 chosen for the first flight yesterday, which includes boarding an airplane Starved of the travel experience during COVID-19? Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) has the solution — a fake itinerary where you check in, go through passport control and security, and even board the aircraft. You just never leave. The airport yesterday began offering travelers the chance to do just that, with about 60 people eager to get going, albeit to nowhere. About 7,000 people applied to take part, with the winners chosen by random. More fake flight experiences are to take place in the coming weeks. “I really want to leave the country, but because of the pandemic, lots of flights cannot fly,”
SOUTH WINDS: Taiwan’s southeastern region, as well as central and southern regions, would see regional showers and thundershowers, the Central Weather Bureau said Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the afternoon in the next two days might cause damage in affected areas, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday, urging people to stay vigilant. With the weakening of a Pacific high-pressure system and with a frontal system in the north moving south, the nation would come under the influence of southwest and south winds today, the bureau said. People in the nation’s southeastern region, as well as in central and southern Taiwan, are likely to experience regional showers or thundershowers, it said. Chances of afternoon thundershowers are high nationwide, and people in some regions